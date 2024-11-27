Abdulla Al Ghurair Hub at American University of Beirut Unveils Sustainability Pathway to Empower Arab Youth

The Nomu Al Ghurair Sustainability Program will offer Emirati learners a foundational understanding of sustainability in the built environment within the MENA region empowering them to integrate sustainability considerations into their work.

AGF’s Nomu Program Adds Sustainability Pathway in Partnership with AUB to Advance Youth Skills in Sustainable Development

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) is expanding its flagship upskilling program, Nomu Al Ghurair, to include a new pathway focused on Sustainability. Launched at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Forum during the World Government Summit 2022, the program now introduces the “Fundamentals for a Sustainable Built Environment” pathway, which will be delivered by the Abdulla Al Ghurair Hub for Digital Teaching and Learning at the Maroun Semaan Faculty of Engineering and Architecture (MSFEA) at the American University of Beirut (AUB).Set for November 2024, this new pathway will equip Emirati and Arab youth with the skills needed to excel in the sustainable development sector and play a pivotal role in the region’s growth. The university is persevering with unwavering resilience amid relentless challenges in Beirut. By creating more employment opportunities and enhancing expertise within the built environment, the Nomu Al Ghurair program supports the UAE’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.“The Nomu Al Ghurair expansion beyond the initial target of 25,000 youth represents strategic philanthropy at its best—an investment in Emirati and Arab young talent, and our education systems. When we make bold investments in our region’s talent and a powerful show of support for excellence in universities in our region, we build up local champions who will help shape a more climate-resilient future for all. Together, we are empowering sustainable growth from within, inspiring a generation to lead us boldly toward a thriving, net-zero future!” said Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF.Endorsement from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE)The initiative has received a strong endorsement from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), aligning with Dubai’s Demand Side Management (DSM) Strategy to enhance electricity and water demand efficiency. This endorsement highlights the importance of such educational programs in building a skilled workforce capable of advancing the UAE’s environmental and economic objectives.“We are pleased to support the ‘Fundamentals for a Sustainable Built Environment’ pathway as part of the Nomu Al Ghurair program,” said Engineer Faisal Ali Rashid, Senior Director at Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. “This program aligns perfectly with Dubai’s DSM Strategy, which aims to enhance electricity and water demand efficiency across the emirate. By empowering our youth with the skills to innovate and lead in sustainable practices, we are directly contributing to building a workforce that will advance Dubai’s sustainability goals, reduce resource consumption, and support the UAE’s broader commitment and mission to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”Fundamentals for a Sustainable Built Environment PathwayThe Fundamentals for a Sustainable Built Environment pathway, part of the Nomu Al Ghurair program, offers engineers, architects, and sustainability professionals in the UAE a unique, fully funded educational experience. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of sustainability in the built environment and address regional challenges specific to the Middle East and North Africa region, enabling them to integrate sustainable practices into their work effectively. Delivered through a flexible online format, the program features expert lectures, weekly live interactive sessions, and an immersive industry-week, including workshops and on-site visits. This practical exposure will allow participants to engage in real-life scenarios and industry challenges, enhancing their learning experience. Participants will benefit from extensive exposure and networking opportunities with regional industry experts.The program offers two tracks: one tailored for engineers and architects, focusing on advanced sustainable design principles, and another for sustainability professionals, emphasizing leadership and innovation across various disciplines. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate from the AUB, recognized as the region's leading university for employability. Click here to learn more and apply to our upcoming cohort. Notes to EditorsAbout Abdulla Al Ghurair Hub for Digital Teaching and LearningIn collaboration with the American University of Beirut (AUB), the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) established the Abdulla Al Ghurair Hub for Digital Teaching and Learning. This initiative is a pioneering effort to advance world-class online STEM education, promoting innovation in education and increasing access to high-quality learning opportunities for Arab youth. The Hub is committed to advocating for modern and effective online learning, inclusive knowledge dissemination, need-based capacity building, and data-driven solutions to educational challenges.

