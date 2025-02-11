UNDP and Abdalla Al Ghurair Foundation Launch Bootcamp to Train Emirati Game Developers in Collaboration with HP

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have launched the UNDP and Al Ghurair Game Development Bootcamp in collaboration with HP, to strengthen the gaming and esports ecosystem in the UAE.The program is designed to equip young Emirati students and young graduates aged 18–35, with the technical and entrepreneurial skills to enter the growing gaming industry as junior game developers. The fully-funded, six-month online bootcamp ensures accessibility for all eligible Emirati participants, fostering a new generation of talent in the digital economy.Built on HP Gaming Garage, HP’s professional certificate program in Esports Management and Game Development, the bootcamp provides a comprehensive approach to career readiness. It combines technical training, job preparation, leadership development, and entrepreneurship education, empowering participants to pursue careers in the gaming sector. Participants will receive mentorship from industry leaders, access to a professional network of gaming peers and experts, and opportunities to showcase their projects to potential employers.The bootcamp will also feature interactive sessions like game jams, coding nights, gaming nights, and playtesting sessions, creating opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and skill-building in an engaging environment.Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, highlighted the importance of youth empowerment in emerging industries. "The gaming and e-sports industry offers immense opportunities for Emirati youth to lead and innovate. Through our collaboration with UNDP and HP, we are empowering young talent with world-class digital skills to build vibrant communities and drive the UAE's ambition of becoming a global hub for gaming and innovation," she said.Mayank Dhingra, Global Director – Education Strategy, at HP emphasized the transformative role of technology in shaping careers. “At HP, we harness the power of technology to inspire change and unlock potential. With this bootcamp, we’re empowering Emirati youth with cutting-edge technical and entrepreneurial skills, preparing them to thrive and lead in the dynamic world of gaming and esports” he says.Marcos Neto, the UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director of Bureau for Policy and Programme Support underscored the significance of the creative industries particularly game development industry for sustainable development. “The bootcamp equips young talent with the technical and entrepreneurship skills to thrive in game development and esports management industries". He added, “As the first implementation of our global programme with HP, this initiative advances the SDGs by developing skills in the creative economy, making the UAE implementation particularly significant for us. We are pleased to bring this programme to the UAE in partnership with Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, further strengthening our commitment to empowering youth through innovation and education.”About Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation:The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) is committed to empowering Emirati and Arab youth by providing access to quality upskilling and educational programs. Through various initiatives and partnerships, AGF aims to equip the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to the region's development.Nomu Al Ghurair Program: Named after the Arabic word for "growth," Nomu Al Ghurair Program is an AGF initiative focused on the upskilling and empowerment of youth throughout the Arab region. The program offers top-tier training opportunities, emphasizing market-relevant skills driven by UAE and regional priority sectors. This year, Nomu Al Ghurair Program has expanded its reach to Jordan, Lebanon, and Tunisia, with plans to further extend into additional Arab countries—empowering the region’s youth to become drivers of economic and social progress.

