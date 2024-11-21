The Reading Glass Books Parades in the Miami Book Fair 2024

New Jersey-based bookstore and self-publishing house showcases literary diversity and passion for reading.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books (RGB), a dynamic bookstore and emerging self-publishing house from New Jersey, is proud to announce its sponsorship and participation in the renowned Miami Book Fair 2024. RGB will parade in MBF’s Street Fair from November 22-24, 2024, exhibiting at Booths 315 and 317, Section E, located on NE Third St. (Between First and Second Avenues).Founded in 2020, RGB has grown from a veteran-owned, family-operated bookstore in Cookstown, New Jersey, to three locations, including a store at JBMDL Military Base Exchange Mall and its largest store at Cumberland Mall. The store is dedicated to celebrating both writers and readers, fostering a sense of literary community, and making books accessible to all.As one of the sponsors of this year’s Miami Book Fair, RGB is excited to support an event that champions literary diversity and encourages engagement with the written word. Celebrating stories, discovering new voices, and fostering connections that go beyond geographic boundaries—from New Jersey to Miami—MBF allows RGB to give back to the literary community and invest in a shared love for reading.The Miami Book Fair offers a unique opportunity for RGB to showcase its carefully curated collection while connecting with book lovers, authors, and creatives from around the world. By participating, RGB not only highlights the vibrant literary culture of New Jersey but also contributes to ensuring independent bookstores remain central to book culture globally.Join The Reading Glass Books at the Miami Book Fair 2024 to celebrate the power of stories and continue building relationships within the literary world.For more information and updates, follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook and Instagram.

