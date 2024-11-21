Humane Society of Ventura County Names Tim Blaylock Executive Director

Tim Blaylock, Executive Director, Humane Society of Ventura County

Long time nonprofit leader Tim Blaylock brings his passion for animal advocacy to the Humane Society of Ventura County

I am deeply honored to take on the role of Executive Director at the Humane Society of Ventura County My commitment to the well-being of animals and their human companions aligns with HSVC's mission” — Tim Blaylock

OJAI, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Humane Society of Ventura County (HSVC) announced today the appointment of Tim Blaylock as its new Executive Director. With over 30 years of experience in leadership and non-profit management, Blaylock brings a wealth of experience and passion to the organization’s mission of improving the lives of animals in Ventura County.Blaylock’s appointment follows an extensive search for a leader who is committed to furthering HSVC’s core values of compassion, community service, and responsible animal care. As Executive Director, Blaylock will oversee the organization’s operations, fundraising efforts, and community outreach programs."I am deeply honored to take on the role of Executive Director at the Humane Society of Ventura County," said Blaylock. "My unwavering commitment to the well-being of animals and their human companions aligns perfectly with the mission of HSVC. I am eager to collaborate with the dedicated staff, volunteers, and supporters of this incredible organization to advance our goals of promoting animal welfare and strengthening the human-animal bond within our community. Together, we will create a brighter future for both animals and the people who care for them."Tim’s career has been dedicated to serving underserved communities, focusing on youth development through his previous role as Executive Director of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship for the West Region, and his long-term roles as CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oxnard, Port Hueneme and West San Fernando Valley.“We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the Humane Society of Ventura County,” said Sheila Kane McCollum, Board Chair of HSVC. “Tim's expertise in nonprofit leadership, along with his deep passion for animal welfare, make him the perfect fit to guide the organization through its next chapter. We’re confident that under his leadership, the Humane Society will continue to grow and positively impact the lives of animals and the families who love them.”Blaylock began his role as Executive Director of the Humane Society of Ventura County on November 18, 2024. The organization is looking forward to his leadership in advancing its mission and expanding its outreach in Ventura County.For more information about the Humane Society of Ventura County or to donate, visit www.hsvc.org About the Humane Society of Ventura County:The Humane Society of Ventura County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of animals throughout the Ventura County region. Founded in 1932, HSVC provides shelter, medical care, and adoption services for animals in need, while also offering education programs and advocating for animal rights. The organization relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, and community support to continue its vital work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.