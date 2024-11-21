Update: Hunting and Advanced Technology working group to meet virtually on Dec. 2, see previous meetings here

Idaho Fish and Game’s Hunting and Advanced Technology working group recently completed its first two meetings, and the next meeting is Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m. via Zoom. People can attend virtually through this LINK.

The Dec. 2 virtual meeting will have speakers from the fair chase hunting community, including Boone and Crockett Club, Pope and Young, and the Wildlife Management Institute, sharing their perspectives on hunting, fair chase, and advancements in hunting technology.

The first meeting included perspectives of state agencies currently managing hunting technology, including Arizona and Utah fish and wildlife agencies, and the national Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.

The second meeting included insight and perspectives from members of the hunting technology industry, including the National Shooting Sports Foundation, Archery Trade Association, the Kinetic Group (which owns multiple hunting gear brands), and an optical engineer from EOTEC. Here are links to videos of the Nov. 2 and Nov. 11 meetings.

The HAT Working Group consists of 23 Idahoans from across the state who represent different interests within the hunting community, but anyone can submit comment(s) through the public feedback form on the HAT webpage for consideration by working group members. Fish and Game has received more than 150 comments so far.

“We want to the thank the HAT Working Group members, the public who is attending and commenting, and the meeting presenters for giving their time and insights into this topic,” said Ellary TuckerWilliams, Fish and Game’s Legislative and Community Engagement Coordinator. “This is a very large and complicated topic, and we are helping people understand the depth and breadth of the issue before engaging in discussions around potential recommendations.”

The HAT working group has no regulatory authority, but could recommend specific changes to the Fish and Game Commission. The working group’s charter requires 100% consensus for any recommendation to go forward to the Commission.

The Commission would then decide whether to accept the recommendations and enter into the rulemaking process, which would include more public comment opportunity and legislative approval.

“If this were a simple matter, it would have been resolved long ago. Members of the HAT Working Group understand just how complicated and difficult the journey is ahead of them,” TuckerWilliams said. “Despite differing perspectives, everyone has remained respectful and has expressed their thoughts and concerns in a very professional and productive manner. I have confidence in their ability to cross the finish line together.”