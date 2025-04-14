Spearfishing opportunities could expand, F&G taking comment on proposals until April 28

Currently, spearfishing is only allowed for nongame fish species, however, in winter 2025, the Idaho Legislature approved an administrative rule proposed by the Fish and Game Commission allowing spearfishing as a legal method of take in waters prescribed by the Commission. The rule takes effect July 1, 2025, and it was initiated in May 2024 by anglers who requested modifying a prohibition on spearfishing of gamefish in waters where Fish and Game is actively trying to reduce certain species to reach management objectives.

Fish and Game fisheries managers are proposing spearfishing seasons for specific species in specific waters and where spearfishing would align with current management objectives outlined in the state fish management plan. People can review proposals and comment by Monday, April 28 at noon MDT.

After reviewing feedback and considering agency goals, season recommendations will be presented to the Commission for their consideration at the May 21-22 meeting in Idaho Falls. If approved by the Commission, spearfishing seasons would take effect on July 1.