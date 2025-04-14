Bird boxes NOW available at Clearwater Region office in Lewiston
The steady sound of buzzing saws, whirling drills and pounding hammers filled the air at the Idaho Fish and Game office in Lewiston on Saturday, April 12th. Thanks to a group of dedicated volunteers, over 100 bluebird and chickadee/wren bird nest boxes were constructed and are now available at the Clearwater Regional office in Lewiston at 3316 16th St.
Fish and Game is requesting a donation of $10 per box to help cover the cost of materials and supplies. Additional proceeds go towards maintenance of the Lewiston Wildlife Habitat Area. Contact the Clearwater Region office at (208) 799-5010 for more information. It's that time of year that birds are looking for homes- Get your box today!
