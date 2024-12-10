Northeast Health Services Opens New Innovative Mental Health Clinic in Chelsea, Massachusetts

Northeast Health Services opens a new mental health clinic in Chelsea, MA, offering compassionate, accessible care with personalized, evidence-based treatments.

I'm proud to be part of an organization dedicated to providing quality, affordable mental health care. Our new clinic in Chelsea is ready to serve and support the community!” — Joel Berger, Regional Clinic Director

CHELSEA, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services is excited to announce that its new mental health clinic is now open in Chelsea, Massachusetts! This clinic is designed to provide comprehensive, compassionate care to the community of Chelsea as well as surrounding areas. Northeast Health Services' mission is to promote mental well-being by delivering quality and accessible mental health care with an empathetic and professional approach. The clinic will feature a team of highly trained mental health professionals who deliver personalized, evidence-based treatment plans. The opening of this clinic looks to address the growing need for mental health support and resources. Northeast Health Services believes that mental health care is a fundamental human right, and they are dedicated to ensuring that every individual receives the care they need in a supportive and respectful environment.According to the 2022 Massachusetts General Hospital Community Health Needs Assessment Report, 30% of Chelsea residents have experienced 15 or more days of poor mental health per month, and 40% of Suffolk County individuals have previously sought mental health treatment. For over a decade, Chelsea has consistently reported higher mental health emergency department visits than the state average.Moreover, in response to the pressing mental health needs of young people, Chelsea Public Schools has launched an initiative to support local students, particularly those facing trauma related to injustices. Northeast Health Services is proud to contribute to the betterment of the community through these crucial investments.Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, Northeast Health Services strives to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of their clients. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (508) 506 - 9832.About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

