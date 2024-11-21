Governor Henry McMaster and the First Family Announce the 58th Annual Governor's Carolighting

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the 58th Annual Governor's Carolighting at the South Carolina State House's North Steps on Sunday, November 24 at 6:00 PM. Those unable to attend in person can view the event on television or online via SCETV.

“Each year, Peggy and I look forward to the Carolighting,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “It is a great opportunity for South Carolinians across the state to come together to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season.”

The program will feature a mix of traditional carols, performances by local artists, and the lighting of South Carolina's official Christmas tree.

This year's State Christmas tree is a 35-foot-tall Norway Spruce, and it comes from Henderson Tree Farms in Morganton, N.C., purchased by the Columbia Garden Club, with support from the Garden Club of South Carolina. TimberTech of Greer, S.C. donated their delivery services to bring the tree to Columbia for the 20th consecutive year.

Davis Wash, Miss South Carolina 2024, will serve as the evening’s emcee.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster

WHAT: 58th Annual Governor's Carolighting

WHEN: Sunday, November 24 at 6:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina State House, North Steps, Columbia, S.C.

Note: SCETV will provide coverage, which can be accessed through live stream here or via satellite.

