357 Brewers establishing operations in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – 357 Brewers, a craft brewery, today announced it is establishing operations in Horry County. The company’s $6.4 million investment will create 35 new jobs.

Part of Vaugh and Spadaccini Hospitality Group, 357 Brewers will produce craft beers that are brewed, canned and distributed at the company’s Myrtle Beach facility. The company’s brewery also offers an outdoor space and a variety of on-site experiences for customers.

357 Brewers' new 10,000-square-foot facility, located at the Grande Dunes Marina in Myrtle Beach, will feature a modern 15-barrel brewing system and three-barrel pilot brewing system.

Operations are expected to be online in summer 2026. Individuals interested in joining the 357 Brewers team should visit the company’s website.

“We’re thrilled to launch 357 Brewers in Horry County and to contribute to the economic growth of this vibrant region. Our goal is to create a unique space that celebrates the spirit of the Carolinas, providing both quality employment opportunities and an exceptional experience for our guests through great beer, delicious food and an unforgettable coastal setting.” -357 Brewers Co-Founder Nick Vaugh

“South Carolina continues proving itself to be a place where businesses of all types can locate and find success, and today’s announcement is a testament to that. 357 Brewers' new operation is a welcome addition to our state’s business community, and we look forward to the impact it will have in Horry County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“The craft brewing industry continues to grow across Horry County and South Carolina, creating impactful opportunities for our people. We congratulate this local company on launching its first brewing operation in Horry County and are excited to support the company as they grow in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Horry County is thrilled to have 357 Brewers establish its new home in our county and build on the excellent service the business owners are known for in our community. The diversification it brings to our area is what we strive to provide as a great place to live, work and play. On behalf of county council, county staff and our partners, congratulations and thank you for your commitment to Horry County.” -Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner

