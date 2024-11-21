Diversified Restaurant Group Hosts a Friendsgiving Fiesta to Celebrate Grand Opening in Las Vegas

The First 50 Guests in Line will Score a FREE Taco Bell Beanie, Nov. 23

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taco lovers, Friendsgiving has just gotten spicier! Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees operating more than 330 restaurants, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest Las Vegas location at 7950 N Decatur Blvd. The new location invites friends, family, and fans to gather, feast, and Live Más on Saturday, November 23, from 11 a.m. to noon for its Friendsgiving grand opening party.In true Friendsgiving fashion, Taco Bell Decatur will be serving up extra surprises for the community. Be sure to arrive early as the first 50 guests will score a FREE Taco Bell beanie!* With Thanksgiving right around the corner, save some energy for cooking and bring your family in for some warm tacos and good vibes. Fans can enjoy the redesigned and sleek restaurant space, which boasts two ordering kiosks for easy grab-and-go orders, plus a convenient late-night pickup window ideal for all your delivery cravings.“Our steadfast focus on innovation and our commitment to elevating the experience for both customers and employees have been key drivers of our remarkable growth,” said Rich Wierzbowski, VP of Operations for DRG Nevada. “This grand opening represents that spirit, bringing fresh updates and unique experiences that make our Taco Bell locations not just places to grab a meal but to connect and celebrate with others. We’re grateful for our guests and look forward to serving the community at our grand opening by offering Taco Bell favorites for a Friendsgiving like no other.”Guests can look forward to classic favorites along with the latest crave-worthy additions like the new Decades Menu available now and the Caramel Apple Empanada launching November 21.Gather your friends, come hungry, and celebrate the holidays Taco Bell-style at the all-new Decatur location. So, what are you waiting for? Come Live Más!Download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play to place an order with the new Taco Bell Decatur restaurant at https://www.tacobell.com/mobile-app or order from your favorite delivery provider – DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub.*Giveaways are available only to the first 50 guests that attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at Taco Bell 7950 N Decatur Blvd, on 11/23/24. The first 50 guests are up to the discretion of Taco Bell associates.About Diversified Restaurant GroupDiversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.