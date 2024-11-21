The End Brain Cancer Initiative Discusses Partnerships to Increase Patient Access During SNO in Houston

Dellann Mydland Elliott President & Chair, EBCI

EBCI Is Attending the 2024 Society for NeuroOncology Meeting in Houston, Texas.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is attending and exhibiting at the 2024 Society for NeuroOncology Meeting in Houston, Texas. Members of the EBCI team will be discussing partnerships to increase patient access to clinical trials, products, diagnostics, devices, and technologies.Those interested in discussing partnerships with EBCI should visit Booth #415 or contact Dellann Elliott Mydland, EBCI President and CEO, at Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org or 425-785-8489.BackgroundEBCI's primary focus is on providing patients with brain tumors, brain cancer, and metastasized disease to the brain with rapid access to specialists, treatments/devices, diagnostics, and clinical trials to enhance survival outcomes. With over 21 years of experience, EBCI has a proven track record of driving education, shaping policy, and helping patients access advanced treatments and specialists. The initiative's global outreach efforts have provided millions of educational opportunities through various channels, including digital and social media platforms. EBCI Corporate Partners can leverage the initiative's expertise, network, and resources to amplify their education, awareness, outreach, and branding efforts related to brain cancer clinical trials, treatments, products, devices, or diagnostics. These partnerships create a meaningful impact on brain cancer care and research.About the 2024 Society for NeuroOncology MeetingThe 29th Annual Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) is taking place in-person only at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas from November 21-24, 2024. The SNO Annual Meeting is the world’s largest neuro-oncology conference, regularly attracting over 2600 researchers and clinician scientists from over 40 countries. The theme of SNO 2024 is The Hallmarks of Brain Cancer.About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.