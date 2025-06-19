Registration Now Open for Our National Caregivers Self-Care Webinar Hosted by the End Brain Cancer Initiative

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Dellann Elliott Mydland, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.orgRegistration Now Open for Our National Caregivers Self-Care Webinar Hosted by the End Brain Cancer Initiative Registration is now open for the National Caregivers Self-Care online educational event hosted by the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI). This event is designed for caregivers to hear from others who truly understand the experiences and challenges of being a caregiver and get answers to the questions they’ve been too afraid to ask. The webinar will be held on Friday, August 1st, 2025, from 11 AM to 1 PM Pacific Time.Keynote Speaker Dr. Courtney Burnett is an internal medicine physician living and working in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and author of the award-winning memoir “Difficult Gifts: A Physician’s Journey to Heal Body and Mind.” At age 29, while studying medicine in Thailand, Courtney self-diagnosed her brain tumor, which turned out to be an incurable and rare form of brain cancer. This radically shifted her perspective on what it means to be a patient, a compassionate physician, and a mortal human being. Regardless of the unexpected situations life brings, she believes the power of hope, mindfulness, and vulnerable storytelling can help us all find gifts amidst difficulty.The event is free to attend, but registration is required. The first ten people to register for the event will receive a free signed copy of Dr. Courtney Burnett’s book, “Difficult Gifts: A Physician’s Journey to Heal Body and Mind.” Registration is open now at https://endbraincancer.org/caregiver-event-august-2025/ Thank you to presenting sponsor Novocure for making this free patient and caregiver disease educational event possible.About NovocureNovocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, nonsmall cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Visit https://www.novocure.com/ for further information.About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

