The End Brain Cancer Initiative Partners with Curis to Pre-qualify for PCNSL TakeAim Lymphoma Clinical Trial

The End Brain Cancer Initiative Partners with Curis to Promote Awareness and Pre-qualify for PCNSL TakeAim Lymphoma Clinical Trial

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Dellann Elliott Mydland, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative Partners with Curis to Promote Awareness and Pre-qualify for PCNSL TakeAim Lymphoma Clinical TrialThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has partnered with Curis to promote awareness and pre-qualify patients for the company’s TakeAim Lymphoma Clinical Trial (CA-4948-101) clinical trial, an open-label, dose escalation and expansion trial of Emavusertib in Relapsed or Refractory Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (R/​R PCNSL) (NCT03328078).“We are proud to partner with the End Brain Cancer Initiative to help raise awareness for primary CNS lymphoma (PCNSL), a rare and challenging form of cancer non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Together, we aim to highlight the unmet medical needs of this patient community, provide relevant resources to patients and their care providers, along with increasing awareness of clinical trials,” shared the Chief Medical Officer of Curis Inc, Ahmed Hamdy, MD. “Curis is committed to developing emavusertib for the treatment of PCNSL and broader non-Hodgkin lymphoma indications.”Patients who would like to learn more about this clinical trial and see if they qualify can visit https://endbraincancer.org/curis-therapeutics/ or contact the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s Clinical Research Coordinator and Patient Navigator, Shreya Prakash, at Shreya@EndBrainCancer.org or 425-436-8688.About CurisCuris, located in Lexington, Massachusetts, is a biotechnology company focused on the development of Emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently being evaluated in the TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study (CA-4948-101) in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, as a monotherapy in the TakeAim Leukemia Phase 1/2 study (CA-4948-102) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed/refractory high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS), and as a frontline combination therapy with venetoclax and azacitidine in patents with AML (CA-4948-104). Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PCNSL, AML and MDS and from the European Commission for the treatment of PCNSL. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene, has the exclusive license to Emavusertib (CA-4948). Curis licensed its rights to Erivedgeto Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which they are commercializing Erivedgefor the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at https://www.curis.com/ About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.