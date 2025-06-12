Peter and Katie Mang

The End Brain Cancer Initiative Announces 2025 National Patient Disease Education Initiative and HOPE Award Recipient

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Dellann Elliott Mydland, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative Announces 2025 National Patient Disease Education Initiative and HOPE Award RecipientEvery May for over a decade, the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has presented the National HOPE Award to a brain cancer patient who deeply inspires us with their courage and story. EBCI established this patient disease education initiative and award to highlight ordinary people who have done exceptional things during their brain cancer journey, all while inspiring others.The End Brain Cancer Initiative has announced Peter Mang as the 2025 National HOPE Award recipient. Peter was diagnosed with glioblastoma (GBM) in 2018 at the age of 34. Despite everything, Peter continues to have HOPE. “We just have to go with the good because there’s always going to be something bad… but there’s always going to be good things, and that’s where I see hope,” said Peter.Peter’s wife Katie Mang, who nominated him for the HOPE Award, said, “I don’t know anyone who’s been through so much and continues to choose to act in a manner that is not just good for himself but also everyone around him.” Visit https://endbraincancer.org/hope-award/ to learn more about Peter’s story and watch the HOPE Award presentation.Peter and his wife started a nonprofit called “Go with the Good Foundation,” which is focused on providing financial support, information, and resources so that those affected by advanced brain tumors can focus on their treatment, recovery, and quality of life. Learn more at https://gowiththegood.org/ Thank you to presenting sponsor Novocure for making possible the 2025 HOPE Award, a national patient disease education initiative. Visit https://www.novocure.com/ for further information.About NovocureNovocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Visit https://www.novocure.com/ for further information.About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

