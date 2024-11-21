Las Vegas Dental Group Welcomes Dr. Eduardo Pais to Esteemed LVDG Dental Team

Las Vegas Dental Group Eduardo Pais, DMD Nicholas Maffeo, DMD

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas Dental Group Welcomes Dr. Eduardo Pais to Esteemed Dental TeamLas Vegas, NV – Las Vegas Dental Group, a trusted provider of high-quality dental care since 1973, is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Eduardo Pais, DMD as an associate dentist. Dr. Pais, a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) School of Dental Medicine, brings his extensive expertise and dedication to enhancing patient care to the team. With fluency in both English and Spanish, Dr. Pais is committed to making dental care accessible and comfortable for all patients.Dr. Pais is an active member of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry , and the Academy of General Dentistry. His passion for providing a wide range of dental treatments and his dedication to patient-centered care align perfectly with Las Vegas Dental Group’s mission to ensure exceptional dental services to the Las Vegas community. From preventive care to advanced restorative procedures, Dr. Pais is well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of patients.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Pais to our team,” said Dr. Nicholas Maffeo, DMD, owner of Las Vegas Dental Group. “His enthusiasm for quality patient care and his ability to connect with patients from different backgrounds make him an incredible asset to our practice. As we celebrate over 50 years of dental excellence, we look forward to continuing to grow and serve our community better with Dr. Pais on board.”Las Vegas Dental Group, centrally located at 2701 W Charleston Blvd, offers a wide range of dental services, including general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry, as well as specialized care such as Invisalignand dental implants. The practice is committed to delivering personalized care in a comfortable, state-of-the-art setting, and believes in utilizing the latest in dental technology to ensure optimal patient experiences.About Dr. Eduardo PaisDr. Eduardo Pais graduated from UNLV School of Dental Medicine, where he gained recognition for his excellence in clinical practice. With experience across all areas of general dentistry, including cosmetic procedures and dental implants, Dr. Pais believes in providing customized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s needs. Being bilingual, he looks forward to expanding the practice's reach by providing compassionate care to both English and Spanish-speaking patients.Commitment to the CommunityFounded in 1973, Las Vegas Dental Group has proudly served the greater Las Vegas area for over five decades, earning the trust of countless families through exceptional, reliable dental care. The practice’s mission is to create a welcoming environment for patients, offering not just treatment but education and guidance toward maintaining lifelong dental health. Dr. Pais’s addition to the team is another step toward maintaining the practice’s reputation for quality care and its ongoing commitment to the community.Comprehensive Dental ServicesLas Vegas Dental Group provides a wide range of services to meet all of your dental needs, including:Preventive Care: Regular check-ups, cleanings, and education to maintain optimal oral health.Cosmetic Dentistry: Teeth whitening, veneers, and other cosmetic treatments to enhance your smile.Restorative Dentistry: Fillings, crowns, bridges, and implants to restore function and beauty.Invisalignand Orthodontics: Clear aligner solutions to straighten teeth and improve alignment.Emergency Dental Care: Fast, effective care for unexpected dental emergencies.Why Choose Las Vegas Dental Group?With over 50 years of experience, Las Vegas Dental Group is dedicated to making dental visits as comfortable and efficient as possible. The practice prides itself on using the latest dental technologies, including digital X-rays and intraoral cameras, to provide patients with accurate diagnoses and comfortable treatment. The addition of Dr. Pais, with his skillset and dedication, only further enhances the quality of care that the practice provides.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.lasvegasdentalgroup.com or call (702) 870-5165.About Las Vegas Dental GroupEstablished in 1973, Las Vegas Dental Group has been providing top-quality dental care to residents in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Henderson. The practice is conveniently located near downtown and the Las Vegas Strip, making it an accessible choice for both local residents and visitors. With a focus on delivering personalized, high-quality care, the Las Vegas Dental Group team is dedicated to helping patients achieve and maintain beautiful, healthy smiles for generations to come.

