CMG, RACE SERVICE AND RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS PRESENT VROOM ROOM PREMIER NIGHTLIFE SERIES FOR VEGAS RACE WEEKEND 2024

Kaz James Carlita Who Made Who VROOM ROOM at ALLĒ LOUNGE ON 66

RACE WEEKEND RETURNS WITH VROOM ROOM KICKING OFF THEIR WORLDWIDE SERIES AT ALLĒ LOUNGE ON 66 IN LAS VEGAS NOV. 22 AND 23

We are thrilled to join forces again with Resorts World Las Vegas and introduce our new global race weekend after-hours post-race nightlife concept, VROOM ROOM” — David Corso, Founder, CMG, Corso Marketing Group

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experiential industry leader Corso Marketing Group (CMG) and automotive lifestyle agency Race Service are partnering with Dorsia and leading Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Resorts World Las Vegas, for the second annual Race Weekend late-night pop-up series.

This ultra-exclusive, premier post-race affair, available for Dorsia members, will span two nights, November 22 and 23, from Midnight to 5:00 a.m., at the luxe Allē Lounge on 66. Perched above Sin City, Allē Lounge offers unmatched 360-degree views of Las Vegas, from the Strip and the raceway to the mountains and desert.

This year’s “VROOM ROOM” promises to elevate the VIP after-hours experience to new heights, once again, with headliners Kaz James + Special Guest on Friday, and WhoMadeWho + Carlita on Saturday, and more performers to be announced.

CMG is a strategic creative agency that consistently innovates the industry, producing high-level experiences that further build brand recognition and amplification. CMG provides unprecedented solutions and partner alliances and continues to elevate as a driving industry force behind the most buzzworthy of experiential collaboration, working internationally with the most recognized names such as Adidas®, Heineken®, RH, Red Bull®, Patron, Soho House, Resorts World Las Vegas, and AEG.

RACE SERVICE is a super-collective of creatives who are reshaping automotive culture. Storytelling through content and media creation is at the core of the agency, connecting a brand to an audience in a meaningful and authentic way.

The VROOM ROOM 2024 Las Vegas Race Weekend Series will be powered by Heineken, PATRÓN Tequila, and Dorsia, with more partners to be announced in the coming weeks.

“At CMG, we partner with F1’s top brands on track to produce major cultural happenings, that expand to the most exclusive parties and events off track. We are thrilled to join forces again with Resorts World Las Vegas and introduce our new global race weekend after-hours post-race nightlife concept, VROOM ROOM, officially kicking off in Las Vegas on November 22nd and 23rd,” says David Corso, Founder, CMG.

Resorts World Las Vegas, and Zouk Group, a leading lifestyle and entertainment company from Singapore, curated an ecosystem of immersive entertainment and lifestyle concepts, creating the Strip’s most buzzed-about property since opening in 2021. The resort provides a multiplicity of experiences in one 100,000-square-foot entertainment complex, including the world-class Zouk Nightclub, an innovative space pushing the boundaries of dance music and technology with resident headliners such as Kaskade, James Hype, Meduza, and Illenium who are programmed during race weekend long at the property.

“We have an incredible array of experiences for Race World at Resorts World during one of the most anticipated events of the year and we could not be more excited to work with CMG again to bring VROOM ROOM to the property,” says Ronn Nicolli, Chief Marketing Officer at Resorts World Las Vegas. “David Corso is a visionary and a good friend of mine so it’s been amazing to collaborate on this.”

The 2023 CMG late-night race series in Vegas, donned Turn 66, welcomed Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz, Odell Beckham Jr, Leon Bridges, Travis Scott, Swizz Beatz, David Dobrik, Rufus Du Sol, Glen Powell, Michael Rubin, Frida Aasen, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, Zedd, Ross Butler, Chord Overstreet, Swae Lee, Nyjah Huston, Georgie Flores, Jessica Belkin and many more, hosted by international nightlife and hospitality leader Richie Akiva, and highlighted by DJ performances by Anderson .Paak, Guy Gerber, Carlita, Ruckus, and many more.

About CMG

Corso Marketing Group (CMG), is a strategic creative agency that consistently creates high level experiences to solve brand challenges while further building brand recognition. With over twenty years of industry experience, CMG provides unprecedented solutions and partner alliances through their expert team of creators, producing impactful marketing year round. From strategy to design, development to production and activation to amplification, CMG continues to elevate as an industry leader and driving force behind the most buzzworthy of experiential collaborations. CMG works internationally with the most recognized of brands across the consumer, retail, hospitality and technology sectors, with well respected names including Adidas®, Heineken®, RH®, Red Bull®, Patron, Soho House, SHEIN®, Amazon®, Resorts World Las Vegas, The Zenyara Estate, Tao Group Hospitality, and AEG. Visit online www.corsomg.com and follow @corsomg.

About Race Service

Positioned at the intersection of pop culture, car culture and motorsports, RS curates and captures special moments while bringing a community together. Since the founding of the agency in 2018, we’ve built unparalleled connections because those in the automotive world not only believe in our mission to elevate it – they want to be part of our journey.

About Dorsia

Dorsia is revolutionizing the global hospitality landscape with a technology-driven platform that redefines access to premier dining, nightlife, and entertainment experiences. Designed for an elite membership of discerning travelers and tastemakers, Dorsia offers a frictionless experience from discovery to payment, with advanced ticketing, reservation, and payment systems that remove barriers and elevate every interaction. Our platform transforms hospitality into a seamless journey, empowering members to explore exclusive venues and events with just a few taps—unlocking elevated experiences in top destinations worldwide. As the ultimate companion for our members, Dorsia combines unparalleled convenience with luxury, setting a new standard in the industry. Visit www.dorsia.com and follow @dorsia.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design, and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton’s premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort’s full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton’s lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton’s network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting’s internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry’s top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

About Zouk Group

Zouk Group is a global lifestyle company with establishments that span across nightlife, entertainment, and dining sectors. Its namesake, Zouk, is a 32-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing the boundaries of dance music and propelling Singapore on the global map. Zouk has since evolved into an all-encompassing global lifestyle brand that has expanded into the food & beverage sector with new brands like social gaming bar RedTail, vibe dining restaurant FUHU, curated food hall Famous Foods and more concepts in the pipeline. Zouk Group oversees club and lifestyle entities in Singapore, Malaysia, Las Vegas, and Tokyo, which celebrated its grand opening in October 2023. Visit www.zoukgrouplv.com and follow @zoukgrouplv.

