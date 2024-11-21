Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures Nov. 22-27, 2024

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-24

In-place milling and paving operations (MM 28 – 31).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be alternating lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop) including bridge expansion joint repairs (MM 46.6 – 50).

• 11/21 – 11/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an alternating lane closure in both directions for texture coating.

• 11/22 at 8 p.m. – 11/24 at 5 a.m., continuous, There will be a full road closure on I-24 eastbound for joint repair. Detour signs will be in place.

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends and holiday restrictions), There will be alternating lane and ramp closures on I-24 in both directions for paving, striping, and wall painting operations.

Statewide Mainline Weigh In Motion (WIM) Program.

• 11/21 – 11/22, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be EB lane closures for sensor installation (MM 34.3 – 34.5).

NES repairing poles.

• 11/22, 1 a.m. – 5 a.m., There will be WB closures to repair two poles. Work will be performed in the left lane (MM 49, Silliman Evans Bridge).

• 11/22, 1 a.m. – 5 a.m., There will be EB closure to repair two poles. Work will be performed in the right lane (MM 52 – 53).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Survey.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be inside lane closures in both directions for drain cleaning and draining structure inspection (MM 63 – 67.5 and MM 71 – 75.5).

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad (MM 78 – 82).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for punch list items.

The improvement of off-ramp on I-24 and I-231.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB for pavement markings.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• 11/21 – 11/26 (excluding weekends), 1 p.m., There will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

• 11/21 – 11/26 (excluding weekends), 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be alternating double lane and triple lane closures in both directions for framing the decking work.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 over the Harpeth River for bridge work.

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

• Daily, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be a traffic shift on the ramp from I-40 (Exit 207) to Jefferson Street to remove and repair entrance and exit ramps.

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Statewide Mainline Weigh in Motion (WIM) Program.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be lane closures for in both directions for sensor installation (MM 168 – 168.8).

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

Milling and paving (MM 159 – 163).

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for roadway maintenance. One lane will remain open at all times.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

• Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be daytime shoulder closures in both directions for monitoring devices for the burn-in period.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

• Nightly (excluding weekends), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

• Nightly (excluding weekends), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-40 WB under 12th Avenue.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

The retracing of pavement markings.

• 11/23 – 11/25, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures and partial ramp closures on I-65 in both directions at the interchange with June Lake for pavement marking operations.

Aerial crossing.

• 11/24, first light – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock along I-65 for aerial crossing near Moore’s Lane.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

On-call concrete pavement repair.

• 11/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., and 11/22 – 11/24 8 p.m. – 12 p.m. (continuous), Both ramps will be narrowed from West End/70S Exit to I-440 EB for pavement repairs.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Survey (MM 52 – 54).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure inspection work.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

• 11/21 – 11/27, continuous (excluding holiday restrictions), The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to reconstruct phase II of the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Milling and paving.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be a SB lane and shoulder closure for milling and paving operations.

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be lane closures to repair curb ramps.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Continuous (excluding holiday restrictions), Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage.

NES replacing poles.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be lane closures to replace existing poles on the overhead crossing of SR 11 Dickerson Pike near the I-65 intersection.

Madison Suburban Utility District.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be lane closures on SR 11 between Shevel and Dorris Avenue to relocate the water mains for an upcoming City of Goodlettsville drainage project.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The improvement of the intersection, including signals, on SR 45 (OHB) at Myatt Drive.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be intermittent single lane closures in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for grading work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be a lane closure at Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 251

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be lane closures to repair curb ramps (MM 0 – 8.61).

The resurfacing of SR 251 (River Road/OHB) from near Lakeview Drive to Charlotte Pike.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be alternating lane closures for paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Blasting for MNAA TARI Phase 2; one blast per day at 1 PM CST.

• Daily, 12:55 p.m. – 1:05 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be a complete road closure in both directions during blasting. All traffic will be held while blasting.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 55 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be lane closures to repair curb ramps (MM 0 – 7).

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• 11/21 – 11/27, continuous (excluding holiday restrictions), The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MAURY COUNTY SR 246

The Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) maintenance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be intermittent lane closures to install the overheight detection system (MM .52 – 1.12).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on US 31E (SR 6) from near Greensboro Drive to south of Joann Street.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be lane closures in both directions for final striping and sign installation.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Hillsboro Road intersection improvements for SR 106 intersection.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 intersection with SR 46 for grading work.

City of Franklin installing water and sewer mains.

• 11/21 – 11/27, continuous (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be lane closures and detours along SR 106 (Lewisburg Pike) between SR 246 and E. Fowlkes, and Church Street to East Fowlkes.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Widening project.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be NB and SB lane closures for S. Mt. Juliet Road north of Stewarts Ferry Pike for subdivision widening.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

