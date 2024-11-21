National HomeCorp announces affordable new homes now selling at Shirey Forest-Branches in Lufkin, Texas

NHC Logo

National HomeCorp (NHC) "America's Affordable Builder" announces affordable new homes now selling at Shirey Forest-Branches in Lufkin, Texas

Shirey-Forest-Branches is a new community where homebuyers can enjoy small-town living in a thriving region. We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in Lufkin.” — Mike Hyland

LUFKIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National HomeCorp, (NHC) “America’s Affordable Builder,” announced today that new affordable homes are now selling at Shirey Forest-Branches in Lufkin, Texas.The new community of Shirey Forest-Branches is situated in the heart of East Texas’ “forest country.” Shirey Forest-Branches features National HomeCorp’s newly built and affordable homes starting in the low $200s. Homes range in size from 1,209 to 3,005 square feet and are available in six floor plans of one and two-story homes with 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3 baths, and 2-car garages.Homebuyers can choose from a variety of plans offering eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.“Shirey-Forest-Branches is a great new community in the heart of East Texas and great for homebuyers who enjoy small-town living in a thriving regional center. We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in Lufkin,” said Mike Hyland, president of National HomeCorp.National HomeCorp is offering 100% financing, or In House Financing with 3.5% towards closing costs on new construction homes. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.Located in East Texas (about two hours northeast of Houston), the rural lifestyle in Lufkin offers homebuyers a balance between small-town charm with access to one of the nation’s largest urban centers in Houston. Lufkin serves as the regional hub for commerce and services, with a thriving local economy supported by industries like timber, manufacturing, and healthcare. The city is home to a variety of locally owned businesses, shops and restaurants and a thriving medical sector anchored by the Memorial Health System of East Texas. Education is offered by Brookhollow Elementary School, Lufkin Middle School and Lufkin High SchoolShirey Forest-Branches is located at 105 Shirey Lane, Suite C. Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes by calling 936-255-2344 or by visiting nationalhomecorp.com .About National HomeCorp:As America’s Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com # # #

