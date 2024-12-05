Tracy Ripley's Recent Book, Prayerful Warrior Mom, is a three-time First Place Winner at The Fall 2024 BookFest® Awards
I am deeply grateful to receive this recognition, and I pray that this book will uplift, inspire, and reassure those who may be facing their own challenges.”ROOTSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portage County writer Tracy A. Ripley is the First-Place Winner in three categories of The Fall 2024 BookFest Awards for her book titled "Prayerful Warrior Mom: Embracing Faith Through the Storms of Your Child’s Congenital Heart Journey."
— Tracy A. Ripley
The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, emphasizes, “Now more than ever, it's essential to honor authors and creatives for their crucial role in shaping the stories that define our humanity. Books transport us to different worlds, offer new adventures, and allow us to reflect on our own lives while fostering empathy. By celebrating the accomplishments of authors, we elevate literature and, in turn, elevate ourselves.”
"Receiving first place in three distinct categories of The BookFest Awards is a deeply humbling and profound honor. As a firm believer in the powerful transformation that comes from sharing our testimony of faith, my dream is that this true story will ignite hope and offer strength to others walking a similar path. "Prayerful Warrior Mom," inspired by my personal journey as a mother balancing a demanding career while caring for a child with a serious medical condition, was written to be a beacon of hope for families fighting similar battles. I am deeply grateful to receive this recognition, and I pray that this book will uplift, inspire, and reassure those who may be facing their own challenges,” Ripley said.
Tracy has also won the 2024 Readers’ Favorite Gold Medal Award and was named an Award Finalist in the 2024 Best Book Awards (BBA). For more information about "Prayerful Warrior Mom," please visit The BookFest website.
The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.
