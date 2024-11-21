Mesquite ISD Receives $1M Federal Grant to Support At-Risk Students

Mesquite ISD Administration/K.David Belt Professional Development Center

Mesquite ISD secures $1M federal grant to expand crisis intervention, student support programs, and resources for at-risk students and families.

MESQUITE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mesquite ISD will receive $1 million in federal funding to enhance crisis intervention and student support programs. The funding will support staffing and programming for three years at select campuses. With these resources, the district will implement a robust, multi-faceted support system for students facing adversity, including exposure to violence in school, at home, or within the community.

The grant will empower Mesquite ISD to broaden access to evidence-based interventions and critical community resources for at-risk students and their families. This initiative prioritizes the needs of vulnerable students, ensuring they have the tools and support necessary to succeed academically, socially, and emotionally. To accomplish this, Mesquite ISD will:

Expand Direct Support Services: The District will hire additional social workers to serve as student care specialists in a specific geographic area. These specialists will work closely with identified students and their families, offering dedicated assistance and personalized care to address their unique challenges. Tailored interventions and wrap-around care will address immediate concerns for student well-being and long-term mental health needs.

Equip Staff with Enhanced Training: Teachers and staff will receive specialized training in trauma-informed care, de-escalation techniques, and restorative practices. This will enable educators to understand better and address the needs of students exposed to traumatic experiences, fostering a supportive learning environment.

Broaden Career and Life Skills Education: Mesquite ISD will offer career exploration, future planning, and family education courses to further support students in defining and achieving their goals within and beyond the classroom.

“This grant will allow us to provide dedicated resources and direct support to some of our most vulnerable students and their families,” said Dr. Ángel Rivera, superintendent of Mesquite ISD. "Our priority is ensuring every student feels safe, secure, and has a sense of belonging. We are committed to providing the support they need to excel, no matter the challenges they face.”

About Mesquite ISD:

Mesquite ISD is nestled on the east side of the bustling Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, offering a unique blend of small-town community within a thriving urban setting. Covering 60 square miles along the I-635 corridor, from I-20 to I-30, our district encompasses the communities of Mesquite, Garland, and Balch Springs, as well as portions of Dallas. With over 38,000 students across 52 campuses organized into five cohesive feeder patterns, we are proud to create a close-knit, supportive environment that ensures every student feels seen and valued.

