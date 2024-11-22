Trilio for Kubernetes v5.0 Reduces Cloud Costs and Accelerates Data Recovery for Virtual Machine Data Protection

Trilio Data - Cloud Native Data Protection

Snapshot-Only KubeVirt Backups, Saves on Storage and Egress Costs, and Provides 40x Faster Recovery to Boost Business Continuity in Cloud-Native Environments

...we expect to see the need for Kubernetes-native data protection platforms like Trilio extending support for KubeVirt to help customers guarantee data resilience.” — Joep Piscaer, Industry Analyst at GigaOm Research

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilio, a leader in cloud-native data protection, has announced the general availability of Trilio for Kubernetes Version 5.0 (T4K), the newest version of its flagship cloud-native backup and recovery platform. The v5.0 release is tailored to enhance the user experience for KubeVirt and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, providing advanced capabilities that redefine data protection, cost efficiency, and recovery speeds for enterprises.

With an ever-increasing reliance on Kubernetes-based infrastructures, Trilio continues to set the standard for comprehensive data protection solutions that address the unique demands of cloud-native environments. This latest release focuses on bolstering an enhanced user experience for OpenShift Virtualization, delivering tools designed to streamline data backup, reduce costs, and expedite recovery processes for Virtual Machines and Container-based applications.

“The adoption of platforms like OpenShift Virtualization is accelerating as organizations explore alternative virtualization platforms. In the short term, we expect to see the need for Kubernetes-native data protection platforms like Trilio extending support for KubeVirt to help customers guarantee data resilience.” said Joep Piscaer, Industry Analyst covering Kubernetes, Cloud (Storage) and Platform Engineering at GigaOm Research.

__________________________________________________

Key Features of Trilio for Kubernetes v5.0 include

__________________________________________________

LOWER CLOUD COSTS AND FASTER RECOVERY WITH SNAPSHOT-ONLY BACKUP & RESTORE CAPABILITY

Trilio v5.0 introduces a powerful snapshot-only feature that allows users to rapidly backup and restore applications that use the cluster’s primary storage, reducing cloud storage and egress costs and speeding up recovery. The Snapshot-only functionality is a warm or standby backup so that the user can revert back to the application's original state quickly. This feature is ideal during application upgrades and other management tasks - when a user wants to revert back to an original state. This function mirrors the familiar concept of VMware snapshots but is optimized for Virtual Machine or Container-based applications in Kubernetes environments. Unlike generic backup solutions, Trilio snapshots also capture comprehensive Kubernetes and KubeVirt metadata such as virtual machine descriptions, scaling groups, secrets, and network configurations.

BENEFITS OF TRILIO'S SNAPSHOT-ONLY BACKUP

** Greater Flexibility in Data Protection: This additional approach to data protection, which is helpful when implementing a 3-2-1 backup strategy, supports all Kubernetes volumes, making it an adaptable solution across various on-premise and cloud storage options.

** Cost-Effective in AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Other Public Cloud Environments: With multi-cluster support, customers using the same storage no longer need to duplicate data across separate storage targets. For example, EBS (AWS block storage) can be leveraged across multiple clusters, enabling data snapshots to remain within the original storage environment.

** Minimized Egress Costs: By maintaining snapshots within the same region, businesses can avoid additional egress expenses and benefit from faster recovery speeds.

INCREMENTAL BACKUP ENHANCEMENTS TO PROVIDE BETTER STORAGE MANAGEMENT

The latest snapshot process in T4K v5.0 brings significant improvements to incremental backups. By comparing new snapshots with previous versions on the local storage rather than a remote backup target, Trilio ensures faster data protection and better storage management.

REDUCE HOURS OF RECOVERY TIME TO LESS THAN THREE MINUTES WITH TRILIO'S PATENTED CONTINUOUS RESTORE FEATURE

With Trilio’s Continuous Restore feature, enterprises can now recover cloud-native applications up to 40x faster than traditional backup storage based recovery, reducing hours of recovery time to less than three minutes. This enhancement facilitates seamless migration and granular recovery capabilities, drastically reducing downtime and enhancing business continuity. This patented capability provides for an evolutionary approach to Disaster Recovery and business continuity across clouds, clusters and distributions accelerating recovery times and helping organizations with specific SLA or compliance-based needs.

Murali Balcha, CTO of Trilio, commented: “KubeVirt and OpenShift Virtualization are poised to transform organizations by ushering in a new era of innovation. The launch of Trilio for Kubernetes v5.0 represents a significant advancement for users of OpenShift Virtualization. The Trilio solution offers exceptional flexibility in data protection, cost savings, and rapid recovery times. The version 5.0 release underscores Trilio’s commitment to empowering cloud-native enterprises and promoting the adoption of KubeVirt-focused solutions.”

Trilio for Kubernetes Version 5.0 is generally available. For more information on the new features and enhancements or to schedule a demonstration, please visit Trilio’s website or contact info@trilio.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.