The HJS’s fight has been successful: The illegal dargah near Navi Mumbai airport has been demolished!

Press Release Success of Hindu Janjagruti Samiti's fight : The illegal dargah near Navi Mumbai airport demolished! Now, all unauthorized constructions on forts like Shivdi and Lohgad should be demolished! The administration has demolished the dargah and other unauthorized… pic.twitter.com/t66S5G7IRR — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) November 21, 2024

The administration has demolished the dargah and other unauthorized constructions illegally erected on the land of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) near the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The Hindu Janjagruti Samiti’s continuous struggle has been greatly successful with the grace of God. The committee wholeheartedly congratulates the government for taking serious note of this matter and taking action to remove it.

Similarly, it has been noticed that there have been encroachments on forts like Vishalgad, Kulaba, Lohgad, Vandanagad, and Shivdi. It is necessary to remove all unauthorized constructions on these forts, which have been sanctified by the footsteps of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Due to the continuous demands of the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, the unauthorized constructions on Mahim fort were removed; however, today, the state archaeology department itself says that there are such unauthorized constructions on 35 important forts in the state. We demand that the government immediately take steps to remove such encroachments on 35 important forts in the state in the same way that unauthorized constructions were removed from Pratapgad fort, Mahim fort, and Navi Mumbai.

The unauthorized dargah and other constructions erected on CIDCO land had posed a threat to the Navi Mumbai International Airport and national security. In 2012, four stones were painted white and green. Today, in 2024, they had grabbed one acre of property. Under a tree, four white stones had become a large dargah with a compound, fountains, dome, water tanks, outhouse, guest house, and parking. This was very serious. Against this, the committee filed the first complaint in March 2023 and the second complaint in October 2024. At that time, Shri. Balwant Pathak, the Mumbai district coordinator of the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, Shri. Mahesh Lad of Samiti, and journalist Vijay Bhor had met the vigilance officers of CIDCO. CIDCO had given a positive response regarding taking action on it. By removing the said unauthorized construction, the security of the Navi Mumbai International Airport area has been ensured, and similarly, by removing unauthorized constructions on the forts of the state, the sanctity and culture there should be preserved, the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has stated.