Working Visit by President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, 22 to 23 November 2024
President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev will make a working visit to Singapore from 22 to 23 November 2024.
During his visit, President Radev will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will also call on President Radev.
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
21 NOVEMBER 2024
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.