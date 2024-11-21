Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,879 in the last 365 days.

Working Visit by President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, 22 to 23 November 2024

  President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev will make a working visit to Singapore from 22 to 23 November 2024.

 

During his visit, President Radev will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will also call on President Radev.

 

         

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 NOVEMBER 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Working Visit by President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, 22 to 23 November 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more