Working Visit by President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, 22 to 23 November 2024

President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev will make a working visit to Singapore from 22 to 23 November 2024.

During his visit, President Radev will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will also call on President Radev.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 NOVEMBER 2024