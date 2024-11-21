Working Visit of Mr Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Research Foundation, to the Republic of Korea, 17 to 21 November 2024

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has concluded his working visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK).

In Seoul, DPM Heng had separate fruitful meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Dr. Lee Ju-ho, Senior Secretary to the President for Science & Technology Professor Dr. Park Sang-wook as well as Bank of Korea Governor Dr. Rhee Chang-yong. The meetings reaffirmed the robust and longstanding partnership between Singapore and the ROK, and their commitment to work towards the upgrading of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2025, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Singapore-ROK diplomatic ties.

DPM Heng also had productive engagements with leading ROK corporate leaders, start-ups and academics to explore how both countries can step up our collaboration. These include deepening regional economic integration, harnessing science, technology and innovation, and developing policies and programmes to support our people in meeting economic and social challenges, such as our ageing population.

In Gyeonggi Province, DPM Heng had a good meeting and was hosted to dinner by Governor of Gyeonggi Province Dr. Kim Dong-yeon at his Official Residence. DPM Heng and Governor Kim discussed ways in which Singapore and Gyeonggi Province, the largest province in the ROK, could step up cooperation in the areas of AI, science and technology, as well as exchanges between our researchers, students and youths. DPM Heng also visited the Pangyo Technovalley and Gwanggyo Bio Hub to learn more about Gyeonggi Province’s efforts to develop its innovation ecosystem.

DPM Heng will depart the ROK for Singapore today.

