Center for Black Equity’s 25 for 25 Campaign Continues Through Giving Tuesday and Year-End

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, the Center for Black Equity (CBE) launched the 25 for 25 Campaign—a bold effort to celebrate 25 years of advocating for Black LGBTQ+ communities and raise $250,000 to fund life-changing programs. As the year winds down, CBE is calling on supporters across the globe to help us finish strong through Giving Tuesday on December 3, 2024, and beyond.Why This MattersFor 25 years, CBE has been at the forefront of the fight for equity, health, and justice for Black LGBTQ+ individuals. Our work has empowered thousands, from leading advocacy efforts to creating direct services and fostering inclusive spaces. But the work isn’t done.Every dollar raised through the 25 for 25 Campaign will directly fund:• Health Equity: Expanding access to medications and preventive care for those who need it most.• Leadership Development: Uplifting Black LGBTQ+ leaders to drive progress in their communities.• Mental Health Support: Providing essential resources for underserved populations.• Advocacy for Justice: Tackling systemic inequities and creating meaningful change.“The 25 for 25 Campaign isn’t just about celebrating where we’ve been—it’s about investing in where we’re going,” said Kenya Hutton, President/CEO of CBE. “When you give, you’re helping us build a future where Black LGBTQ+ communities thrive with dignity, freedom, and pride.”How You Can Help• Donate Today: Every contribution matters. Visit www.centerforblackequity.org/donate to make your gift now.• Spread the Word: Share this campaign with your friends and followers using #EquityForAll and #CBE25for25.• Get Involved: Host a fundraiser, partner with us, or join our Giving Tuesday celebration on December 3, 2024.Let’s Make History TogetherThe 25 for 25 Campaign is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to celebrate progress while fueling the future. Imagine what we can achieve together—better health outcomes, stronger leaders, and more opportunities for Black LGBTQ+ individuals to thrive.Make a Difference TodayDon’t wait—your support could be the spark that changes lives. Visit www.centerforblackequity.org/donate now and be part of this historic campaign.Together, we can honor 25 years of impact and pave the way for the next 25. Join us in making equity, freedom, and pride a reality for all.About the Center for Black EquityThe Center for Black Equity (CBE) is the leading global organization advocating for the health, rights, and opportunities of Black LGBTQ+ individuals. With a 25-year legacy of impact, CBE is committed to advancing equity and celebrating resilience. For more information, visit www.centerforblackequity.org

