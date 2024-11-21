Maine DOE to Host Third Annual Computer Science Education Showcase

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with Educate Maine, is hosting its third annual Computer Science Education Showcase as part of the 2024 Educate Maine Symposium in December!

Join the Maine DOE at this event for an afternoon of computer science fun and learning! The showcase highlights educators, students, community organizations, and other partners who are teaching, learning, and expanding access to and participation in computer science education statewide. Whether you’re new to computer science, aren’t sure what exactly computer science is, or want to learn more about the ways that computer science is taught across Maine—this is the event for you.

The Computer Science Education Showcase is scheduled for Friday, December 13 from 4-6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland. You can register here to attend. If you’re interested in exhibiting something you’re doing with computer science education, please fill out this brief form.

Check out the media release regarding last year’s showcase to learn more.

If you have questions or would like more information about the Computer Science Education Showcase, please reach out to Maine DOE Computer Science Specialist Allison Braley at allison.braley@maine.gov.