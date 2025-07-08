Community Comes Alive in Mural Created by LearningWorks Students at Waterboro Elementary School

A once-plain hallway at Waterboro Elementary School has been transformed into a vibrant mural, thanks to the creativity and teamwork of LearningWorks students. What began as a request from school administration to “add some color” quickly evolved into a full-scale art project that reflects the spirit of the entire school community.

From the start, students approached the project with purpose. After learning about the power of public art and its ability to communicate without words, they understood their mural needed to speak to everyone, no matter their age or language. A visit to the mural’s future site—a hallway connecting the gym and cafeteria—sparked the realization that this space was the perfect place to celebrate everything that makes Waterboro Elementary School special.

Students decided on a theme of community, highlighting art, music, reading, healthy food, friendship, and the school’s core values. Drawing inspiration from artists like Keith Haring and Romare Britto, they blended ideas and styles to make sure every student’s voice was reflected. When it came time to present their plan to school leaders, they created visuals, practiced their roles, and walked in with confidence—and a few nerves.

The administration was impressed by their preparation and passion, offering full support for the project.

Painting the mural was a journey filled with memorable moments: spilled paint, sock prints, ladder adventures, and plenty of laughter. While there were challenges—like balancing individual ideas and learning how to compromise—the students grew as artists, teammates, and leaders.

Now, the mural stands as a lasting symbol of student voice, creativity, and connection. Staff, students, and families have praised the work, and the hallway has become a place where kids pause to admire, or even pose with, the art.

Although the paint has dried, the inspiration has not. These young artists are already dreaming about what wall they might paint next.

