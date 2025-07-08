Maine Educational Leaders Honored for Advancing Academics, Career Pathways, and Public Education

Pictured: Craig Larrabee, President, Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG), speaking to the audience after receiving the 2025 Distinguished Service to Education Award.

The Maine School Superintendents Association (MSSA) recently recognized five outstanding educational leaders during the Maine Department of Education’s annual Commissioner’s Conference, held June 23 and 24 in Bar Harbor.

Presented annually, the Outstanding Leadership Awards and the Distinguished Service to Education Award celebrate superintendents and educational leaders who demonstrate exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in supporting Maine’s students and schools.

“These awards highlight the truly transformative work of educational leaders across Maine,” MSSA President Eileen King said. “Their leadership is directly leading to better outcomes for students—safer schools, improved academics, and stronger pathways to meaningful careers. These honorees represent just a few of the many ways our superintendents, staff, and communities are working together to strengthen public education.”

2025 Outstanding Leadership Award Recipients

Heather Manchester, Superintendent, MSAD 17

Nominated by Western Maine Superintendents

Manchester has emerged as a powerful advocate on legislative issues and a champion of outdoor learning. Through partnerships with local nonprofits such as Healthy Oxford Hills and the Western Foothills Land Trust, she has expanded meaningful outdoor learning opportunities across her district. Her transparent, compassionate, and community-centered leadership style has earned her deep trust and respect.

Left to right: Eileen King, MSSA President; Heather Manchester, Superintendent of MSAD 17; and Rhonda Sperrey, Superintendent of RSU 64 and MSSA President Elect.

Mike Felton, Superintendent, St. George Municipal School District

Nominated by Mid-Coast Region Superintendents

Felton has played a transformative role in revitalizing Career and Technical Education (CTE) in his district, raising more than $4 million to build a pre-K–12 CTE program after a 14-year regional gap. By working closely with business and community partners, he has reestablished CTE as a cornerstone of student opportunity. Later this year, Felton will transition from superintendent to serve as executive director of the St. George Community Development Corporation.

Left to right: Rhonda Sperrey, Superintendent of RSU 64 and MSSA President Elect, Mike Felton, Superintendent of St. George Municipal School District; and Eileen King, MSSA President.

Jeffrey Porter, Superintendent, MSAD 51

Nominated by Cumberland County Superintendents

Porter was honored for his steadfast commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of all students. Known for his calm, courageous, and professional leadership, he also serves as chair of MSSA’s Ethics Committee, offering thoughtful guidance to peers navigating complex challenges. His empathy and integrity are widely recognized across the education community.

Left to right: Eileen King, MSSA President; Jeffrey Porter, Superintendent of MSAD 51; and Rhonda Sperrey, Superintendent of RSU 64 and MSSA President Elect.

Jonathan Moody, Superintendent, MSAD 54

Nominated by Kennebec Valley Superintendents

Moody has been a driving force for both local and state-level educational improvement. As MSSA’s liaison to the State Board of Education, he has advocated for policy changes around student transfers and teacher certification. Within his district, Moody has led significant initiatives, including expanding the Somerset Career and Technical Center and developing a new elementary school with integrated early childhood programming for children as young as six weeks.

2025 Distinguished Service to Education Award

Craig Larrabee, President, Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG)

Under Larrabee’s leadership, JMG has grown significantly, helping to boost graduation rates, build clear career pathways, and embed leadership and community service into students’ daily experiences. His work has made a measurable difference in the lives of thousands of Maine students.

The Maine School Management Association (MSMA) provided the information for this article. Read their press release here. For further information about the awards program, please contact MSMA at msma@msmaweb.com.