PERKINS AMERICAN FOOD CO. KICKS OFF ITS BUSIEST PIE MONTH OF THE YEAR

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signaling the kick off of this year’s Holiday Season, the famous Perkins Holiday Bake Shop is now open and ready to bake up holiday favorites just in time for Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, holiday gatherings, National Pie Day, National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, or any occasion that calls for unmatched bakery treats, which is any day that ends in Y. PerkinsTM American Food Co. , a family-dining restaurant brand known for their homestyle meals and breakfast-all-day, is gearing up for its most anticipated bake shop time of the year. Perkins, which prepares nearly 1.5 million pies in-house throughout the year, is poised to meet the demand, foreseeing that during the week of Thanksgiving alone, the brand will sell more than 250,000 pies to guests who make this a family tradition every year.“Thanksgiving marks the start of a delicious time of year, and we are proud to be a favorite destination for many customers who want to share our pies and other baked treats, with friends and loved ones at their gatherings,” said Diana Garcia-Lorenzana, Vice President of Marketing for Perkins American Food Co. “Our Holiday Bake Shop teams are ready to elevate holiday gatherings with our irresistible bakery treats, adding a sweet touch to your holiday meals to make them unforgettable.”The Perkins Holiday Bake Shop features seasonal delights, including three bestsellers: Chocolate French Silk Pie, Homestyle Apple Pie, and Caramel Apple Pie. Guests can also choose from other fabulous pies like Coconut Cream Pie, Cherry Pie, Peanut Butter Silk Pie, and no-sugar Wildberry. Guests can also find classics like Pecan Pie and Pumpkin pie just to mention a few.If you're not big on pie, this season, the Perkins Holiday Bake Shop also includes the option to order their new warm, buttery, cinnamon rolls. Guests can choose one of the new Topped Cina-Rolls, like the Campfire Cinna-Roll, Froot LoopsCinna-Roll or OreoCinna-Roll, or get something the entire family can share with the new MEGA Cinna-Roll. This jumbo pull-apart cinnamon roll is baked in a warm skillet and drizzled with caramel and generously topped with chopped pecans.“This year, we have upped our holiday bake shop offerings with incredibly indulgent Cinna-Rolls, which a full year of love has gone into evolving our cinnamon roll recipe to make sure they are perfectly gooey. Thanks to our collaboration with Oreoand Froot Loops, our Cinna-Rolls are not just desserts; they're a show-stopping centerpiece that take every table to the next level,” said Mindy Armstrong, Vice President of Menu Innovation for Perkins American Food Co. “These spectacular treats are so good, you won’t want to share.”Visit www.PerkinsToGo.com to enjoy Perkins favorites, including all entrées and bakery treats, for dine-in, curbside pickup, or delivery. Planning a bigger gathering? No problem! Now, you can also cater gatherings and business meetings with the new Perkins Catering. For more information, contact your local Perkins location or visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu About Perkins American Food Co.Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and their key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator along with innovation to continually evolve and offer guests what they want and crave.Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.

