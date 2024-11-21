Healthark Insights at the 'AI in Healthcare Summit - Road to BioAsia 2025'

Healthark Insights' GCC whitepaper co authored by C4IR Telangana Healthark Insights at 'AI in Healthcare Summit: Road to BioAsia 2025'

Healthark Insights participated in the AI in Healthcare Summit - Road to BioAsia 2025, unveiling a GCC whitepaper.

It's about the ecosystem moving forward together, where talent and technology converge. Progress requires experimentation, learning, and collaboration for transformation.” — Mr. Sudeep Krishna

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The "AI in Healthcare Summit - Road to BioAsia 2025," held on 18th November 2024 in Hyderabad, India, marked a pivotal milestone in showcasing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. Inaugurated by Sri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Industries and IT, Government of Telangana, the summit affirmed the state’s position as a global hub for AI-driven healthcare innovation. Healthark Insights was also a part of this influential event, which drew over 250 attendees from leading healthcare organisations, government bodies, academia, and startups. Featuring over 20 distinguished speakers, the summit facilitated vibrant discussions on AI's role in revolutionising diagnostics, personalised medicine, drug discovery, and pharmaceutical R&D.A key highlight was the unveiling of the whitepaper “ AI-Infused Pharma R&D – India’s GCCs Leading the Global Charge ”, a collaboration between Healthark Insights and C4IR Telangana. Presented by Dr. Purav Gandhi (CEO), Mr. Sudeep Krishna (Co-founder and President), and Ms. Ritu Baliya (Engagement Manager) of Healthark Insights, alongside esteemed dignitaries, the whitepaper underscores the transformative role of Indian Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in pioneering AI-driven pharmaceutical R&D advancements.Additionally, Mr. Sudeep Krishna moderated an insightful panel discussion “Life Sciences GCCs Driving Healthcare Innovation in India for the World.” Key industry leaders such as Ms. Swapna Vadlamani, Head People and Partnering, Novartis, Mr. Mahesh Natrajan, Senior Director, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mr. Mahesh Iyer, Head Global Biometrics & Data Sciences, BMS, and Mr. Sairam Nair, Head Global Competency Centre, Sandoz, explored the growing influence of India’s GCCs in creating global healthcare solutions and the application of AI in precision medicine.Delving into the crucial role of Life Sciences GCCs in driving healthcare innovation, Mr. Sudeep Krishna highlighted, "It's not just about the pace at which individual organizations move; it's about the ecosystem's ability to move forward together - building ecosystems where talent and technology converge to move forward together. Achieving this balance of progress and value requires experimentation, learning, and collaboration, keys to driving transformation in the years ahead."The summit also witnessed visionary keynote addresses from luminaries including Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology & AIG Hospitals, Viren Shetty, Vice Chairman of Narayana Health, Dr. Dean Ho, Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the National University of Singapore, and Dr. Rajendra Gupta, Founder of Health Parliament, Academy of Digital Health Sciences, and International Patients' Union, offering a forward-looking vision for the healthcare and life sciences sectors.Healthark Insights’ active participation in the summit, through the whitepaper launch and contributions to high-profile discussions, underscores its commitment to driving AI-led healthcare innovation. This event represents a significant leap forward in establishing India as a global powerhouse for AI-powered healthcare solutions.Learn more about Healthark Insights' contributions at the GCC and its role in driving AI-led pharmaceutical R&D advancements in India and beyond at https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/healthark-global-capability-centers-gcc/?viewAsMember=true About Healthark InsightsHealthark Insights is a global management consulting firm developed by a team of experts from diverse fields such as consulting, pharma, medicine, medical devices, digital health, public health, and management with a common vision to cater to the healthcare and life sciences industry, along with a relentless focus on delivering executable solutions.Healthark Insights team helps customers make critical decisions every day through expertise that combines deep domain knowledge, rigorous research, and analysis, understanding of markets, technology, and experience. With the right experience and expertise, the team not only provides insights but also works closely with clients to execute the strategy that they have helped develop.

