MPD Seeking Suspects in Armed Robbery Spree

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects in a pattern of robberies that took place across the district on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

In all the following armed robberies, a suspect exited a silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags, brandished a firearm, and demanded personal clothing from the victims.

The suspect vehicle was recovered on November 20, 2024, in the 1400 block of Bangor Street, Southeast.

4th and Sheridan Street, Northwest at approximately 3:41 p.m. CCN: 24180604

4500 Kansas Avenue Northwest at approximately 3:45 p.m. CCN: 24180603

2500 Georgia Avenue Northwest at approximately 4:19 p.m. CCN: 24180606

Eckington Place and Harry Thomas Way Northeast at approximately 4:27 p.m. CCN: 24180613

The suspects were captured by surveillance footage and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.