MPD Arrests Suspects in Northwest Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces that arrests have been made in connection with a robbery that occurred in Northwest, D.C.

On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, around 12:30 a.m., the victim was approached by two suspects in the 2100 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The victim reported that the suspects brandished a firearm, demanded property, and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

As a result of the investigation by detectives, 22-year-old Julius Prince of Northwest was arrested on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, and charged with Robbery and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. Additionally, 18-year-old Jeremiah Hasty of Northeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

CCN: 24180234

