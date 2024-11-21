MPD Arrests Suspects in Northwest Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces that arrests have been made in connection with a robbery that occurred in Northwest, D.C.
On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, around 12:30 a.m., the victim was approached by two suspects in the 2100 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The victim reported that the suspects brandished a firearm, demanded property, and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
As a result of the investigation by detectives, 22-year-old Julius Prince of Northwest was arrested on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, and charged with Robbery and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. Additionally, 18-year-old Jeremiah Hasty of Northeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.
CCN: 24180234
