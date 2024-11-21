NotaryPro & Staples Partner to Deliver a Trusted Online Notary to Canadians at Scale

NotaryPro and Staples Canada Forge a Strategic Partnership, Delivering Fast, Cost-Effective Online Notary Services to Canadians.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NotaryPro Technologies Inc., Canada’s first remote online notarization (RON) platform , has partnered with Staples Canada to offer a seamless, accessible solution for notary public and commissioner of oath services.This partnership brings together NotaryPro’s innovative online platform and Staples Canada’s commitment to customer satisfaction, aiming to transform the notary industry in Canada by making it faster, more efficient, and cost-effective for individuals and businesses.“We’re committed to offering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. By partnering with NotaryPro, we’re making notarization services faster, more accessible, and convenient,” said Ryan Mair, Chief Services Officer, Staples Canada. “This collaboration allows Canadians to handle their important legal and business documents with ease, saving them valuable time and providing the trusted service they deserve.”Demand for notary services in Canada is projected to grow by over 30% over the next three years, driven by the increasing need for identity verification and document integrity through efficient and remote-friendly solutions.This collaboration enables Canadians to notarize documents online in minutes — directly from the Staples Canada website By attending appointments from the comfort of their homes or offices, individuals and businesses save valuable time and eliminate the weeks of coordination and hassle often required for in-person appointments. Now, customers can see a notary and have their documents notarized in as little as seven minutes by leveraging NotaryPro’s instant notary service.As of November 18, Staples stores across Canada will introduce online terminals where customers can connect with a notary on demand. This allows for a one-stop solution for document-related notary needs, including legal name change applications, insurance claims, residency documents, and more — offering added convenience for clients who prefer an on-site experience.This forward-thinking collaboration sets a new benchmark for notary services, breaking traditional barriers and introducing a host of impressive features:- 7-Minute Appointments: Licensed experts notarize documents in minutes from anywhere.- Instant Appointments: Ideal for urgent or last-minute requirements.- Advanced Security: NotaryPro’s platform uses industry-leading security measures, including audit logs, SSL encryption, secure communication channels, and stringent identity verification protocols.- Next-Generation Document Upload: Using a QR code, clients can scan and digitize documents directly from their mobile devices.“We’re proud to partner with an innovative organization like Staples Canada that shares our commitment to providing accessible and efficient legal services by reimagining the notary landscape for Canadians,” said Rob Onley, CEO and Founder of NotaryPro. “Together, we’re making the notary experience effortless, allowing clients to reclaim their most valuable resource: time.”To learn more about NotaryPro’s online notary services, visit staplesprint.ca/notarypro Learn more about the ease and convenience of online notarization by watching NotaryPro’s video.About Staples CanadaStaples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a privately-owned company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc. and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada, and are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.About NotaryProFounded by a lawyer with a passion for innovation, NotaryPro delivers a secure, convenient online notary experience in just seven minutes. Our services include an AI-powered Legal Document Creator, Live Document Drafting, and virtual wet ink Will and POA signings. Since 2016, our team has served over 350,000 clients across Canada and worldwide, including over 1,000 corporate clients. We also operate the nation’s largest, top-rated network of in-person notary services, with over 300 locations. www.notarypro.com Contact InformationDavid Barder, Chief Marketing Officerdavid@notarypro.ca647-571-6051AddressNotaryPro Technologies Inc.300-2 Simcoe St S, Oshawa, ON L1H 8C1

