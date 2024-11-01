NotaryPro Expands to Québec, Bringing Online Notary Services Nationwide

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NotaryPro Technologies Inc., the trailblazer that developed Canada’s first remote online notarization (RON) platform , expands operations to Québec.NotaryPro, Canada’s trusted online notary and legal document services provider is proud to announce its expansion into Québec. The organization will offer both online and in-person notary services to meet the varying needs of all Québec clients.Québec residents and corporations can now have documents notarized online in under 7 minutes with a trusted, secure, and intuitive platform. NotaryPro will also offer its exceptional in-person notary services at multiple locations across the province, in a strategic partnership with the renowned organization, Réseau Notaires. Québec’s notaries fulfill a broader and more complex range of legal services than their counterparts in the rest of Canada. By partnering with Réseau Notaires, the company is combining Québec’s foremost legal minds with NotaryPro’s unmatched reputation, technology, and customer service excellence.“We’re not only expanding — we’re reshaping the future of notary and document services in Canada,” says Chief Revenue Officer at NotaryPro, Charles Segal. “Our rapid growth has been driven by our relentless pursuit of technological innovation, superior customer service, and unwavering commitment to transparency. Our partnership with Réseau is the next step in our mission to make these services simpler, faster, and more accessible across Canada — and soon, globally.”Clients can access NotaryPro’s online notary services by booking through its online platform . Alternatively, they can book an in-person notary appointment.

