Dragons’ Den Backs NotaryPro with a $1M Offer, Recognizing its Bold Plan to Transform Legal Services for Canadians.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NotaryPro emerged victorious with a million-dollar offer from Michele Romanow — validating its bold vision to make legal services easy, accessible, and affordable for all Canadians.In the episode , which aired January 2, 2025, NotaryPro executives deliver a groundbreaking pitch, resulting in a $1 million CAD investment offer for a 9% equity stake from Michele Romanow.While seeking such a large investment was ambitious, the offer received highlights the undeniable value of NotaryPro’s mission. Rob Onley, Founder and CEO at NotaryPro encourages other entrepreneurs to dream big and aim high.“To be successful as an entrepreneur, you need to think big and believe in your mission wholeheartedly. Whether you’re asking for an audacious investment or taking a daring risk, everything you do should be fueled by an unwavering belief in your vision. For NotaryPro, that’s redefining the future of legal services, by saving Canadians time and money with an accessible solution everyone can enjoy.”Although NotaryPro ended up pursuing other investment avenues, it deeply appreciated the recognition and validation represented by such a significant offer.Since launching in 2016, NotaryPro has transformed outdated notary services by introducing a simple digital solution trusted by over 350,000 individuals and 1,000 corporations.Its suite of legal services includes 7-minute instant online notary appointments clients can access from anywhere with Wi-Fi, from any connected device. It also offers free legal document templates, and live document drafting — empowering Canadians to skip seeing a lawyer and save thousands of dollars.Traditional legal document creation involves exorbitant lawyer costs, averaging $500 to $750 for a standard legal document. What’s more, a recent report reveals that lawyer fees will continue to climb by 4-7% every year.With NotaryPro, Canadian individuals and businesses can save thousands by not retaining a lawyer, avoiding transportation costs, and saving on paper and ink. By completing notary appointments efficiently from their homes or offices, clients also save a considerable amount of time.To book an online notary appointment, clients can visit https://www.notarypro.ca/notarize-online

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.