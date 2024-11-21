Declaration from the Defence Ministers of Northern Group

SWEDEN, November 21 - Based on an assessment of Ukraine’s strategic challenges and current and future needs from the Ukrainian Minister of Defence, Rustem Umerov and Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries, Herman Smetanin, the Ministers presented and discussed ways to enhance the military support to Ukraine.

The Ministers agreed to reinforce and advance the military support to Ukraine, including through the involvement of Northern European and Ukrainian defence industry. This will further bolster Ukraine’s industrial and technological capacity as well as the potential of European defence industry.

The Ministers stressed that there can be no peace talks without Ukraine.

The Ministers and representatives agreed to follow up urgently at a meeting in Ukraine in early 2025.

The Ministers have also discussed the threats and challenges to the security of Eastern borders of the Alliance.

Participants have reaffirmed that Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to Allies’ security. The importance of strengthening the deterrence and defence posture in the face of the current security situation in the region was also emphasised. The Ministers reaffirmed the importance to act collectively and for continuation of close coordination in countering hybrid threats.

The Ministers specifically underlined the importance of maritime security against hybrid threats and the adherence to UNCLOS principles. All Northern Group nations support the countries affected by the recent incidents in the southern Baltic Sea. The Ministers emphasized the need to continue our work to secure critical underwater infrastructure.

The Ministers agreed on the need to further strengthen the Transatlantic Bond and to continue assuming greater responsibility for security and defence in Europe as well as fair burden sharing within the Alliance.