Lightspark Announces Participation at the Africa Bitcoin Conference

Africa Bitcoin Conference

Lightspark believes an always-on, low-cost, universal payment network will completely transform how money is moved.

Our mission is to 'Make Money Flow, Unlock Global Opportunity,' and our solutions show real benefits in real-world applications, from reducing fees to enabling quick cross-border payments.” — Nicolas Cabrera

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspark, the leading Lightning payments company - building the tools and services needed for an open protocol for money on the Internet, has announced its participation in the third edition of the Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC24), scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya, from December 9 to 11, 2024.Lightspark builds enterprise-ready infrastructure for open payments for the Internet at scale using the Lightning Network. Lightspark believes an always-on, low-cost, universal payment network will completely transform how money is moved, enabling businesses and developers to transform existing solutions and build new financial systems, services, and processes accessible to everyone, transcending geographical restraints.The Africa Bitcoin Conference is Africa's premier event for Bitcoin enthusiasts, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, investors, and policymakers from across the globe. This year's conference promises to be the most influential yet, focusing on the transformative potential of Bitcoin for the African continent."We’re excited to be part of the Africa Bitcoin Conference 2024”, said Nicolas Cabrera, VP of Product at Lightspark. “Our mission is to “Make Money Flow, Unlock Global Opportunity,” and our solutions demonstrate real benefits in real-world applications, from reducing transaction fees to quickly enabling cross-border payments. We’re looking forward to learning from developers and builders at the event.”Kevin Hurley, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer for Lightspark, will also speak at ABC24."ABC 2024 is set to be an extraordinary event," said Farida Nabourema, the convener of the Africa Bitcoin Conference."With more than 40 different currencies and central banks that rarely communicate, there is a strong need for solutions that help these systems work together more effectively. By developing a solution that bridges blockchain and traditional financial systems, Lightspark aims to tackle these challenges and support a more unified financial system across the region. This is the type of innovations our conference aims to highlight, providing opportunities for startups and tech enthusiasts to share knowledge and grow."Lightspark will actively participate in various conference activities, including keynote presentations, panel discussions, and workshops. Attendees can look forward to insightful contributions from the Lightspark team on topics such as open payments on the Internet at scale, how money is moved, enabling businesses and developers to transform existing solutions and build new financial systems, services, and processes accessible to everyone, transcending geographical restraints. The Africa Bitcoin Conference will be held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi, a vibrant city known for its dynamic tech scene and entrepreneurial spirit. The event will feature diverse sessions to engage and inspire participants, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities.Registration for the Africa Bitcoin Conference is now open. For more information about the conference, including the agenda and speaker lineup, please visit www.afrobitcoin.org About LightsparkThe Internet lacks a protocol for money. Lightspark is building the tools and services to make it happen. Using the Lightning Network, Lightspark builds enterprise-ready infrastructure for open payments on the Internet at scale. An always-on, low-cost, universal payment network will completely transform how money is moved, enabling businesses and developers to transform existing solutions and build new financial systems, services, and processes accessible to everyone, transcending geographical restraints. Lightspark is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, but serves the world.About Africa Bitcoin ConferenceThe Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC) is the continent's leading event focused on Bitcoin adoption. ABC brings together experts, enthusiasts, and innovators to explore the potential of Bitcoin in driving economic growth and development across Africa. The conference serves as a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration, fostering a vibrant community of blockchain advocates.

