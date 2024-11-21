“Palace of Double Brilliance: Special Exhibition from the Palace Museum” to be inaugurated showcasing the glorious days of Emperor Qianlong as a sovereign who elevated the Qing dynasty to new heights

MACAU, November 21 - In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, the “Palace of Double Brilliance: Special Exhibition from the Palace Museum”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Palace Museum, implemented by the Macao Museum of Art, and supported by the Macao Foundation, Macao Government Tourism Office and Macao Daily News, will be inaugurated on 28 November (Thursday), at 5:30pm, on the 4th floor of the Macao Museum of Art, presenting a collection of over 130 items under the theme of the “Palace of Double Brilliance” selected from the Palace Museum. All are welcome to visit.

Situated at the northwest corner of the Forbidden City, the Palace of Double Brilliance was the residence of Emperor Qianlong when he was a prince before it was upgraded to a palace. As a place accompanied the emperor for 72 years, the palace embodies rich history and profound culture. The exhibition is divided into four sections, namely “Born to Be an Emperor”, “Marriage and Family”, “The Flourishing Era of Civilian Rule” and “Efficient Governance and Harmonious Nation”, allowing the public to closely appreciate the throne originally displayed in the Hall of Adoration, the front main hall of the Palace of Double Brilliance, calligraphy and paintings by Emperor Qianlong, as well as his costumes and precious gifts exchanged with his royal family, thus learning about the daily life of the emperor and the glorious days in the Palace of Double Brilliance.

In order to deepen the public’s knowledge and understanding of the exhibition, the lecture “From an Auspicious Palace to a Blessed Land – The Architectural Evolution and Diverse Functions of the Palace of Double Brilliance” will be held on 26 November (Tuesday), at 7pm, in which Wang Hebei, an Associate Research Fellow of Court History Department in the Palace Museum, will analyse how the palace was shaped into a unique space for the Qing dynasty’s emperors to fulfil their roles in governance and family life. Interested parties can register through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/) from today until 24 November. Admission is free and participants will be selected by drawing lots. During the exhibition period, a number of prize games and guided tours will also be held. More information will be announced in due course.

The “Palace of Double Brilliance: Special Exhibition from the Palace Museum” is held from 29 November 2024 to 2 March 2025. The Macao Museum of Art is open daily from 10am to 7pm (last entry at 6:30pm), including on public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information about the exhibition and activities, please visit the MAM’s website at www.MAM.gov.mo and its respective page on Facebook.