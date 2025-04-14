UM, Fudan jointly offer programme to cultivate talent in culture and tourism in GBA

MACAU, April 14 - The University of Macau (UM) and Fudan University will launch the ‘UM-Fudan 2+2 (International Integrated Resort Management—Tourism Management) Programme’ in the 2025/2026 academic year. Students in the programme who meet the graduation requirements will receive bachelor’s degrees from both UM and Fudan, with qualifications widely recognised by authorities in Macao and Shanghai, as well as internationally. The programme aims to integrate the resources of both universities to produce top talent with a global perspective and practical skills for the tourism and leisure industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), thereby supporting the development of the cultural and tourism industry in the GBA.

As Macao further promotes its strategy for economic diversification, the integrated tourism and leisure industry has become a key driver of the city’s high-quality development. In response to this development trend and the growing demand for tourism industry leaders, UM and Fudan signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement in 2021 and have been actively exploring the cross-border education model with a focus on the development needs of the GBA. The official launch of this programme marks a substantial step forward in the cooperation between the two universities in the field of tourism and leisure management, while providing a broader platform for young people in Hong Kong and Macao to engage in national development.

The programme is open to first-year undergraduate students enrolled in UM’s Bachelor of Science in International Integrated Resort Management programme with a specialisation in Convention and Hospitality Management. It adopts the innovative ‘2+2’ education model, which allows students to complete a total of four years of study, with two years at UM and two years at Fudan. Upon graduation, students will hold bachelor’s degrees from both universities, greatly enhancing their international competitiveness and laying a solid foundation for their future careers.

The programme has three core objectives. First, to serve Macao’s strategic positioning—the programme focuses on the needs of building Macao into a ‘world centre of tourism and leisure’, nurturing talent in international hotel management, business, convention and exhibition, and culture and tourism, and injecting new vitality into the development of Macao’s tourism industry. Second, to deepen the understanding of the culture and tourism industry in mainland China—the programme, through a systematic curriculum, helps students fully understand the development patterns of the cultural and tourism industry in mainland China, promotes the integration of culture and tourism between Macao and Guangdong, and enhances students’ cross-cultural communication skills. Third, to facilitate career development in the GBA–the programme leverages the resources of both universities to provide students with integrated support for internships and employment, and facilitate their career development in the GBA.

The programme is not only an important milestone in the partnership between UM and Fudan, but also a strong testament to the innovative development of education in the GBA and mainland China. The two universities will continue to deepen their cooperation and work together to produce more outstanding talent for the cultural and tourism industry in the GBA, thereby contributing to the development of the region.