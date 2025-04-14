ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group kicked off

MACAU, April 14 - The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, started today (14 April) at the Galaxy Arena.

The ITTF Men’s World Cup and Women’s World Cup each featured 16 group matches today. Chinese player Huang Youzheng defeated Egypt’s Mohamed Elbeiali 4-0 (11-3, 11-4, 11-2, 11-8). Two athletes from Macao, China, participating in the tournament for the first time, also competed today as Chan Chi In lost 0-4 (5-11, 6-11, 1-11, 6-11) to Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov, while Seak Hui Li was defeated 0-4 (2-11, 4-11, 4-11, 8-11) by Egypt’s Hana Goda.

The results of the ITTF Men’s World Cup of 14 April are as follows:

Group Match Result Group 1 Milosz REDZIMSKI (Poland) vs Hwan BAE (Australia) 4-0 Group 2 Tomislav PUCAR (Croatia) vs Aditya SAREEN (Australia) 4-0 Group 3 HUANG Youzheng (China) vs Mohamed ELBEIALI (Egypt) 4-0 Group 4 Nicholas LUM (Australia) vs WONG Chun Ting (Hong Kong, China) 2-2 Group 5 Yukiya UDA (Japan) vs Eugene WANG (Canada) 2-2 Group 6 Vitor ISHIY (Brazil) vs Finn LUU (Australia) 4-0 Group 7 Simon GAUZY (France) vs Alvaro ROBLES (Spain) 3-1 Group 8 FENG Yi-Hsin (Chinese Taipei) vs Anders LIND (Denmark) 3-1 Group 9 KAO Cheng-Jui (Chinese Taipei) vs Alfred DELA PENA (New Zealand) 4-0 Group 10 Shunsuke TOGAMI (Japan) vs Ovidiu IONESCU (Romania) 4-0 Group 11 Hiroto SHINOZUKA (Japan) vs Eric JOUTI (Brazil) 4-0 Group 12 Kanak JHA (U.S.A.) vs Horacio CIFUENTES (Argentina) 4-0 Group 13 AN Jaehyun (Korea Republic) vs Ylane BATIX (Cameroon) 4-0 Group 14 Dimitrij OVTCHAROV (Germany) vs CHAN Chi In (Macao, China) 4-0 Group 15 OH Junsung (Korea Republic) vs Dean SHU (New Zealand) 4-0 Group 16 Quadri ARUNA (Nigeria) vs Abdel-Kader SALIFOU (Benin) 3-1

The results of the Women’s World Cup of 14 April are as follows:

Group Match Result Group 1 CHIEN Tung-Chuan (Chinese Taipei) vs Mo ZHANG (Canada) 3-1 Group 2 Xiaona SHAN (Germany) vs Linda BERGSTROM (Sweden) 2-2 Group 3 Jia Nan YUAN (France) vs Jieni SHAO (Portugal) 2-2 Group 4 Sabine WINTER (Germany) vs LEE Eunhye (Korea Republic) 3-1 Group 5 Dina MESHREF (Egypt) vs ZHU Chengzhu (Hong Kong, China) 3-1 Group 6 Ying HAN (Germany) vs Maria XIAO (Spain) 4-0 Group 7 Orawan PARANANG (Thailand) vs Nina MITTELHAM (Germany) 3-1 Group 8 DOO Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) vs Mariam ALHODABY (Egypt) 4-0 Group 9 Sreeja AKULA (India) vs Constantina PSIHOGIOS (Australia) 3-1 Group 10 Suthasini SAWETTABUT (Thailand) vs KIM Nayeong (Korea Republic) 3-1 Group 11 HUANG Yi-Hua (Chinese Taipei) vs Jocelyn LAM (Australia) 4-0 Group 12 Elizabeta SAMARA (Romania) vs Amy WANG (U.S.A.) 4-0 Group 13 Hana GODA (Egypt) vs SEAK Hui Li (Macao, China) 4-0 Group 14 SUH Hyo Won (Korea Republic) vs Chunli LI (Australia) 4-0 Group 15 Prithika PAVADE (France) vs Annett KAUFMANN (Germany) 2-2 Group 16 Manika BATRA (India) vs Maylis GIRET (New Caledonia) 4-0

A host of Chinese athletes are set to compete tomorrow (15 April). In the Men’s World Cup, key matchups include Lin Shidong vs. Australia’s Hwan Bae, Wang Chuqin vs. Australia’s Aditya Sareen, Liang Jingkun vs. Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong, China, and Lin Gaoyuan vs. Romania’s Ovidiu Ionescu. In the Women’s World Cup, Sun Yingsha faces Canada’s Mo Zhang, Wang Manyu meets Sweden’s Linda Bergstrom, Wang Yidi takes on France’s Jia Nan Yuan, Chen Xingtong squares off with Korea Republic’s Lee Eunhye, and Kuai Man battles Zhu Chengzhu (Hong Kong, China). Chan Chi In and Seak Hui Li of Macao, China will face off against Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-Ju and Austria’s Sofia Polcanova, respectively.

Tickets sales have received an overwhelming response from the public. A limited number of tickets are available on Damai application and mini program, Galaxy Ticketing, “MacauTicket.com” website, or at Kong Seng outlets in Macao. The organizers are also offering a small number of on-site tickets for matches on 15 to 20 April, available on sale starting one hour before the first match starts on 15 and 16 April, and two hours before the first match starts on 17 to 20 April, at the Galaxy Arena. Only tickets for the same day are available and there are no advance sales. Each person is limited to two tickets per purchase, while they last.

