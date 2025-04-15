Macau New Neighbourhood Hosts Spring Party for Macao Residents to Celebrate Springtime Together

MACAU, April 15 - In conjunction with the Easter holiday, the 2025 Spring Party will be held on Saturday 19 April from 2pm to 6pm at Lotus Square in the Macau New Neighbourhood, Hengqin. This event will feature an assortment of interactive activities, including workshops, game booths, and exciting performances, to create a joyful and warm spring get-together for Macao residents. Come and join the event to get a taste of the vibrant atmosphere of the Macau New Neighbourhood.

Exclusive benefits for Macao residents: bring a new friend to claim a “welcome gift”

As a token of appreciation for residents’ ongoing support, property owners in the New Neighbourhood who bring non-resident Macao friends to the event will receive a “mystery welcome gift”. Non-resident Macao attendees will also receive vouchers for local businesses to explore the New Neighbourhood’s unique dining and service options with their family and friends. Moreover, Macao residents who follow the New Neighbourhood’s official social media account and complete designated tasks on the spot can receive exclusive holiday gifts. Gifts and vouchers are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Make delicate floral hats and paint Easter eggs in free workshops

The 2025 Spring Party will feature two major themed workshops: “Easter Floral Hats” and “Easter Egg Painting”. Participants will be guided by instructors to create their own crafts, enjoying the spring fun with their family members. Both workshops are free and places are limited. Interested Macao residents can scan the QR code on the poster to register for a session.

There will also be a giant Easter bunny installation on-site, which symbolises the awakening and new beginnings of life in spring. In addition, residents can participate in game booths to collect stamps for exquisite gifts. The Macau New Neighbourhood has put together an exciting line-up of performances, including clown magic shows and fairytale character parades, with interactive photo opportunities for participants.

For Macao residents interested in attending the event, the Macau New Neighbourhood will provide free shuttle buses departing every 15 minutes from the North Gate 2 bus pick-up area at Level L2 of Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone). Macao residents are cordially invited to join this spring celebration with their family and friends in the Macau New Neighbourhood!