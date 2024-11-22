OMRON Healthcare Europe appoints Karen Benegmos-Sanders as new Managing Director, effective December 1st, 2024

HOOFDDORP, NETHERLANDS, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMRON Healthcare Europe announced the appointment of Karen Benegmos-Sanders as the new Managing Director, effective December 1st, 2024. She will succeed David Menko, who has led the company successfully since December 2021.

Over the past three years, OMRON Healthcare Europe has consistently exceeded financial expectations, thanks to Menko's strategic direction and the collaboration of the leadership team, with Karen Benegmos-Sanders, serving as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations. The renewed path and outstanding results, positioning the company for continued success across the EMEA region.

Menko’s new international role as of Fiscal Year 2025 became unfeasible due to personal circumstances. In mutual agreement, Menko will leave the company to allow the planned leadership transition to proceed.

Benegmos-Sanders joined OMRON Healthcare Europe in February 2022 and has been instrumental in driving the company’s commercial operations. Her customer-focused approach and leadership have been key to revitalizing the organization and steering it towards high-performance and efficiency. “We are excited to welcome Karen into her new role. Her deep understanding of the business and dedication to our mission will be critical as we aim for continued growth in the second half of our SF2030 strategy,” said André van Gils, Senior General Manager and Executive Officer at OMRON Healthcare Corporation.

“I am honoured and excited to lead OMRON Healthcare Europe and inspired by our mission to improve lives,” said Karen Benegmos-Sanders. “I believe we are uniquely positioned to become a leader in Integrated Care by providing best in class device and service solutions that prevent chronic diseases and improve patient care. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams and partners to successfully advance OMRON’s growth vision and impact on people’s well-being.”

OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V., based in Hoofddorp, The Netherlands, is the healthcare division for Europe, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and provides services to customers in more than 74 countries and includes a manufacturing and R&D presence in Italy.



About OMRON Healthcare

Committed to advance health and empower people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment.

Aiming to realize its vision “Going for Zero, Preventive Care for the Health of Society”, the company develops products and services for cardiovascular condition management, remote patient monitoring, respiratory care, and pain therapy devices. These help healthcare professionals and patients to reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, aggravation of respiratory diseases and restrictions due to chronic pain.

With well over 350 million units sold globally*, OMRON provides the world’s most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals**. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has been striving to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions and provides products and services in over 130 countries***.

OMRON Healthcare Corporation Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan

