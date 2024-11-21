GladGirl Celebrates 100,000 Lifetime Orders with Shopify Milestone Award

GladGirl Shopify Award

GladGirl, a pioneer in professional beauty products, is thrilled to announce that it has achieved the prestigious Shopify 100K Milestone.

100K orders on Shopify is a true testament to our customers’ loyalty and strength of our brand. It represents the thousands of beauty professionals who have trusted us with their needs over the years.” — Brian Greene

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GladGirl, a pioneer in professional beauty products, is thrilled to announce that it has achieved the prestigious Shopify 100K Milestone , marking 100,000 lifetime orders through its online store. This remarkable achievement reflects GladGirl's steadfast commitment to serving beauty professionals and customers with top-tier products, unmatched quality, and exceptional online shopping experiences.Our recent switch to Shopify has given our customers a more streamlined shopping experience. The Shopify 100K Milestone is awarded exclusively to top-performing stores that have reached this significant order count, symbolizing both growth and consistency in meeting customer needs. As a trusted name in the beauty industry, GladGirl's milestone underscores the dedication, innovation, and tireless efforts put forth by its team to create a seamless online shopping experience and expand its reach within the beauty community.Reaching 100,000 orders is a true testament to our customers' loyalty and the strength of our brand," said Brian Greene, CEO and Co-Founder of GladGirl. "This milestone is more than just a number to us; it represents the thousands of beauty professionals and individuals who have trusted us with their needs over the years. We are incredibly grateful for our community's continued support and look forward to providing even more products and services to help our customers thrive."Founded on the vision of supporting beauty professionals, GladGirl has grown into a well-loved brand, celebrated for its extensive range of eyelash and brow products , adhesives, tools, and other beauty essentials. Through its user-friendly Shopify-powered online store, GladGirl has provided customers worldwide with convenient access to high-quality beauty products, driving customer success and satisfaction.We remain dedicated to advancing beauty innovation and will continue to focus on delivering exceptional service, products, and resources for our entire GladGirl community.For more information on GladGirl's milestone achievements and new promotions, please visit [www.gladgirl.com]( http://www.gladgirl.com ).**About GladGirl**Established in 1981 by Esther Bolkin, and branded in 2009, GladGirl is a leading provider of professional beauty products, specializing in eyelash extensions, brow care, and other essential tools for beauty professionals. With a mission to empower its customers, GladGirl is committed to quality, innovation, and exceptional service. The company's extensive product line and dedication to growth make it a trusted partner in the beauty industry.

