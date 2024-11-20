PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation receives National Trust Governors’ Award

CANADA, November 20 - The PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation has been recognized by the National Trust for Canada’s Board of Governors for its role in sharing the untold stories and significant contributions of the Black community in PEI over the past four centuries.

The foundation received this year’s National Trust Governors’ Award for its exhibition called Black Islanders: Four Centuries and Counting. The honour recognizes contributions to community, identity, cultural heritage and historic places.

“We are beyond delighted to receive this award,” said Matthew McRae, executive director of the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. “Our main goal with the exhibition was to amplify the voices and share the history and stories of Black Islanders, so it is very encouraging to see the National Trust for Canada’s Board of Governors recognize its importance and significance.”

The award was presented recently at the National Trust’s annual conference in Montreal.

“The PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation has always been an amazing ambassador and preserver of this province’s history. I would like to offer my congratulations to the foundation for receiving this prestigious award and also commend them for bringing such important subject matter to light.” - Fisheries Tourism, Sport and Culture Minister Zack Bell

Black Islanders: Four Centuries and Counting was on display on the front lawn of Beaconsfield Historic House from July until October of this year. The Foundation plans to share the exhibit this winter at Eptek Art & Culture Centre in Summerside and at more provincial heritage sites in the summer of 2025.

The National Trust for Canada is an independent national charity that empowers communities to save and renew heritage places. Its annual awards are given to organizations that are bringing historic places to life in ways that benefit people and communities.

