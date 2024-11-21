BCGA Receives Close to $800,000 in Scholarships, Equipment and Support to HBCUs

17 HBCU Campuses Receive Latest Gaming Technology; Scholarship Program Builds on Continuous Contributions in Supporting Black Students in Gaming Careers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Collegiate Gaming Association (BCGA) is proud to announce it has received close to $800,000 in scholarships, gaming equipment, and support to 17 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) within the BCGA network from companies like Rig Headsets, Intel, Staples, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Generous donations from these companies strengthen the commitment to supporting HBCU students and advancing diversity within the gaming industry.The 17 HBCUs receiving the latest gaming technology include:Alabama A&M UniversityAlabama State UniversityAlcorn State UniversityEdward Waters CollegeFlorida A&M UniversityFlorida Memorial UniversityJarvis Christian UniversityJackson State UniversityMiles CollegeMississippi Valley State UniversityMorris Brown CollegeTexas Southern UniversitySaint Augustine UniversityNorth Carolina Central UniversityLeMoyne-Owen CollegeCentral State UniversityVirginia State University“This support from these generous companies continue to provide incredible opportunities for HBCU students to access the best in gaming technology,” said Keshia Walker, Founder and Chairwoman of BCGA. “By equipping these campuses with cutting-edge resources, we are helping to bridge the gap, ensuring our Black students and students of color can pursue careers in the evolving gaming and tech industries.”###About the Black Collegiate Gaming AssociationThe Black Collegiate Gaming Association is a 501c3 organization founded in 2020 to provide education, access, and career opportunities in the gaming and esports industry to Black students and young students of color. BCGA offers a comprehensive range of programs, including virtual and on-campus curriculums, inter-collegiate video gaming competitions, internships, and post-graduation job opportunities, team building, and leadership training, professional development and networking events, scholarships, and mentorships, as well as on-campus esports and gaming labs. BCGA has provided hardware, software, and accessories to build and maintain successful esports gaming labs at each of the 17 HBCU charter Institutions.Trailblazer Keshia Walker launched BCGA in May of 2020 after more than 20 years of running successful celebrity events and experiential marketing firm. She made history being the first Black woman to enter the male-dominated field of collegiate gaming and esports. To date, gaming labs are established in 14 HBCUs across the country through relentless efforts, and a continuation of virtual and on-campus curriculums, inter-collegiate video gaming competitions, internships, and post-graduation job opportunities. For more information about BCGA and its mission, please visit https://bcgausa.org/.

