2X NBA All-Star Baron Davis teams up with Cal Dental USA and Black Santa for a multi-year holiday partnership

Davis’ Black Santa Will Host Community Events And Holiday Giftings For Joint “Smiles Across Generations” Campaign and In Support of #GivingHasNoSeason

Growing up here, I know how much access to care and support matters. With #GivingHasNoSeason, we’re making a real impact—helping families stay healthy and bringing joy to kids and seniors this season.” — Baron Davis

SOUTH LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baron Davis , two-time NBA All-Star and founder of the Black Santa Brand , has partnered with Cal Dental USA to launch a multi-year initiative supporting underserved communities across Southern California. This collaboration focuses on improving oral health and spreading holiday cheer by providing free dental hygiene kits, hosting community events, and delivering vital resources to families in need.The partnership will impact communities in South Los Angeles and beyond by delivering essential dental supplies, hosting events at schools and senior centers, and spreading joy through acts of service and gift-giving. This initiative reflects the shared mission of both organizations: to empower individuals, foster wellness, and create lasting impact.“For me, this is about coming full circle,” said Davis, a South Los Angeles native. “Growing up in these neighborhoods, I know how important it is to have access to care and support. With #GivingHasNoSeason, we can make an immediate difference—whether it’s helping families with dental health or bringing smiles to kids and seniors during the holiday season.”The partnership originated from a meeting between Davis and Cal Dental USA Vice President James Jones at the Top Dawg Entertainment Annual Concert and Toy Drive in Watts. Their shared passion for community service quickly turned into a plan to bring meaningful resources and joy to families throughout Southern California.Smiles Across GenerationsThe partnership focuses on giving back to both children and seniors, groups often overlooked during the holiday season. Visits to schools and senior centers will include gifts, community-building activities, and health and wellness education. These events aim to create lasting memories while emphasizing the importance of service and connection.The partnership also includes the annual Crack’em Up Comedy Show, a festive event blending entertainment and charity. A portion of the proceeds from the show will support families in need of dental care, helping cover essential treatments.A Shared Vision of Hope and EmpowermentThe Black Santa Brand, founded by Davis, promotes diversity, joy, and generosity through storytelling, merchandise, and community engagement. With initiatives like #GivingHasNoSeason, the brand inspires positive change by encouraging people to give back and support one another.Cal Dental USA, established in 2015, is a leading Dental Service Organization with 23 state-of-the-art centers nationwide. Known for its accessible, high-quality care and community outreach, Cal Dental USA aligns perfectly with the Black Santa Brand’s values of equity and empowerment.About Black SantaFounded by 2x NBA Champion, Investor, and Philanthropist Baron Davis, the Black Santa Brand celebrates diversity, joy, and generosity. Through storytelling, unique products, and campaigns like #GivingHasNoSeason, Black Santa inspires people to embrace the power of giving. Black Santa is a community-first character who appears during the holiday season to bring joy to families in need.About Cal Dental USAFounded in 2015, Cal Dental USA is a leading Dental Service Organization operating 23 state-of-the-art centers nationwide. Committed to providing accessible, high-quality care, Cal Dental USA is recognized for its community outreach and clinical excellence.For Media Contacts:Baron Davis:Tess FinkleMetro PRtess@metropublicrelations.com

