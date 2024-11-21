VWO and Dentsu Denmark Announce Partnership to Elevate Data-Driven Digital Optimization

The collaboration empowers Danish businesses to enhance digital experiences and drive conversion growth through cutting-edge experimentation and analytics.

By bringing VWO’s cutting-edge technology into our digital solutions, we can deliver even stronger, measurable experiences.”
— Thomas Thøgersen, Head of Analytics & Data Solutions, dentsu denmark
NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VWO, a global leader in A/B testing and conversion rate optimization, is proud to announce a partnership with dentsu denmark, a leading provider of data-driven marketing and digital transformation solutions. The partnership seeks to empower businesses in Denmark with sophisticated digital optimization strategies to maximize their online performance and growth potential.

By combining VWO’s advanced experimentation platform with the expertise of Analytics & Data Solutions (dentsu denmark) in data analytics and customer insights, the collaboration will enable companies to run more effective A/B testing, multivariate testing, and personalization campaigns. This partnership aims to help brands better understand user behavior, improve digital experiences, and achieve sustainable conversion growth by making data-driven decisions.

Thomas Thøgersen, Head of Analytics & Data Solutions at dentsu denmark shared, “We’re excited to join forces with VWO and unlock new possibilities for our clients. By bringing VWO’s cutting-edge technology into our digital solutions, we can deliver even stronger, measurable experiences. This helps us drive innovation and help our clients reach their optimization goals in a constantly evolving digital world—and we can’t wait to get started.”

“We are thrilled to partner with dentsu denmark to extend the benefits of VWO’s digital optimization platform to businesses in Denmark. This partnership brings together VWO’s powerful experimentation tools and dentsu’s deep expertise in data-driven marketing and customer insights. Together, we aim to empower companies to transform their digital presence and reach new levels of success. We’re excited to see the impact this collaboration will have on helping businesses optimize their strategies and enhance the overall user experience,” stated Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO.

About dentsu
dentsu was founded over 120 years ago in Tokyo, making the group one of the oldest brands in the marketing world. Today, dentsu operates in over 140 markets worldwide, employing more than 46,000 people worldwide. In Denmark, dentsu has more than 550 passionate colleagues working from three offices in Aarhus and Copenhagen. The agency group consists of four agencies, each with its unique set of skills, helping its clients grow their businesses. Below, you can learn more about the areas dentsu denmark work within. To know more, visit https://www.dentsu.com/dk/dk

About VWO
VWO is an experience optimization platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behaviour data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioural insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalise experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To learn more, visit https://vwo.com/

Mareen Cherian
VWO
