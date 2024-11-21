Newwave Solutions Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Synergy Day Event

Newwave Solutions 13th Anniversary

Newwave Solutions celebrated 13 years with Synergy Day, honoring teamwork, milestones, and long-serving employees while fostering unity and collaboration.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newwave Solutions, a leading software development company and provider of IT outsourcing services , recently celebrated its 13th anniversary with a vibrant event called Synergy Day. The celebration brought together the company’s dedicated team, known as Newers, to honor their milestones and accomplishments in delivering exceptional IT outsourcing solutions over the years.Synergy Day featured a series of engaging activities aimed at fostering teamwork, camaraderie, and appreciation. The celebration began with a collaborative art project called "The Power of Synergy," where employees worked together to create a collective masterpiece symbolizing their unity and teamwork. This was followed by an exhilarating internal football tournament, allowing Newers to showcase their competitive spirit and teamwork on the field.The highlight of the event was a cozy anniversary party, where employees and management gathered to reminisce about the company’s journey and reflect on its growth. The evening was filled with laughter, gratitude, and heartfelt speeches, as the company looked forward to the future.In addition to the fun-filled activities, Newwave Solutions also took the opportunity to recognize long-serving employees. Several Newers were honored for reaching significant work anniversaries, with employees celebrating 3, 5, and 10 years of dedication and hard work being awarded special gifts in recognition of their loyalty and contributions to the company’s success in the IT outsourcing market."We are proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past 13 years, and Synergy Day was the perfect opportunity to celebrate our team’s hard work, dedication, and achievements," said COO Trung Thanh Nguyen, CEO of Newwave Solutions. "As we continue to grow, we remain committed to fostering a positive work environment that encourages collaboration, innovation, and excellence."Newwave Solutions looks forward to continuing its journey of growth and success, with Synergy Day serving as a reminder of the importance of teamwork and employee appreciation in driving the company’s ongoing success.

