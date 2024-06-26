Newwave Solutions Honored as Vietnam's Sole Representative on the High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific List 2024

About

With over 12 years of experience and a dedicated team of more than 300 professionals, Newwave Solutions proudly ranks among Vietnam's top 10 software development companies. Our expertise spans diverse fields, encompassing Mobile App Development, QA and Testing, Software Maintenance, Game Development, UI/UX Design, and innovative Emerging Technologies like Blockchain, AI, and IoT. Our notable history of achievements encompasses awards like the Sao Khue 2022 Award and Vietnam's Top 10 Information and Communication Technology 2022 Award, in addition to being recognized as one of the Top 100 Sustained-Growth Companies (2018-2021). You can connect with us through various channels: Head Office (Hanoi): 1F, 4F, 10F, Mitec Building, Duong Dinh Nghe Street, Yen Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi City, Vietnam. Branch Office (Tokyo): 1-chōme-11-8 Yushima, Bunkyo City, Tokyo 113-0034, Japan. Hotline: (+84) 985310203 Website: https://newwavesolution.com/ Email: sales@newwavesolution.com #newwavesolutions #softwaredevelopment #websitedevelopment #mobileappdevelopment #blockchain

