Newwave Solutions Honored as Vietnam's Sole Representative on the High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific List 2024
Vietnamese IT leader, Newwave Solutions, secures a coveted spot on the Financial Times' prestigious High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific List 2024HA NOI, VIETNAM, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newwave Solutions, a leading Vietnamese IT company, is proud to announce its inclusion on the prestigious Financial Times’ High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific List 2024. This recognition marks Newwave Solutions as the only Vietnamese IT company on the list, solidifying their position as a key player in the region's booming technology sector.
1. A THRIVING IT LANDSCAPE IN VIETNAM
Vietnam's IT sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by a young tech-savvy population, government support, and a favorable business environment. Newwave Solutions exemplifies this growth, pushing boundaries and delivering solutions across Web, App, Mobile development, UI/UX design, QA & Testing, and emerging technologies like Blockchain and IoT.
2. ABOUT THE HIGH-GROWTH COMPANIES ASIA-PACIFIC LIST 2024
Compiled by the Financial Times and Statista, this annual list identifies 500 high-growth companies across the Asia-Pacific region. The ranking is based on revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. This year, technology and software businesses represent nearly 30% of the listed companies.
The High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific List recognizes businesses demonstrating exceptional revenue growth over the past few years. Newwave Solutions' dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and cutting-edge technology solutions has fueled their impressive growth trajectory.
3. NEWWAVE SOLUTIONS EARNS SPOT ON HIGH-GROWTH COMPANIES LIST
Newwave Solutions' inclusion on the High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific List 2024 isn't just a win for the company itself, it's a resounding validation of Vietnam's burgeoning IT sector. This prestigious recognition places Newwave Solutions at the forefront of the region's most innovative players, solidifying its position as a true pioneer in the Vietnamese IT landscape.
Standing tall as one of only two Vietnamese representatives on the list, and achieving a remarkable global ranking of 307, Newwave Solutions exemplifies the immense potential and rapid growth that defines Vietnam's IT industry. This achievement serves as a beacon for other Vietnamese IT companies, demonstrating the power of innovation and excellence in propelling them onto the global stage.
With this recognition as a springboard, Newwave Solutions is poised to continue its impressive growth trajectory, paving the way for the development and delivery of even more effective digital solutions that empower businesses not just in Vietnam, but across the world.
"Being named the sole Vietnamese IT company on the High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific List 2024 is a tremendous honor," says Mr. David To (To Quang Duy) - Newwave Solutions CEO. "This recognition validates our commitment to sustainable innovation and rapid growth. We are dedicated to solving complex IT challenges and delivering exceptional value to our clients."
Newwave Solutions' inclusion is further explored in a blog post on our website: Newwave Solutions Listed On High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific List 2024
ABOUT NEWWAVE SOLUTIONS
Newwave Solutions is a world-renowned IT consulting firm, driven by a mission to make a positive impact through technology. Their dedication to quality and customer satisfaction is reflected in their numerous awards, including Clutch Top 100 Sustained Growth Companies, Techbehemoths Top Web Development Company 2023, and recognition as a Great Place to Work by Goodfirms.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Head Quarter
W: newwavesolution.com
M: sales@newwavesolution.com
P: +84 98 531 0203
A: 1F, 4F, 10F, Mitec building, Duong Dinh Nghe Street, Yen Hoa ward, Cau Giay district, Hanoi city, Vietnam
Japan Office
W: newwave-solutions.co.jp
M: sales@newwave-solutions.co.jp
P: 03 5844 6091
A: 1-chōme-11-8 Yushima, Bunkyo City, Tokyo 113-0034, Japan
To Quang Duy
Newwave Solutions JSC
